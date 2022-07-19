OCRS make-up shows at Lake Ozark Speedway happen this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (July 18, 2022) – Over the July 4th weekend rain wiped out both days of the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car debut at Lake Ozark Speedway. This coming weekend we will try again.

Friday, July 22, will be a complete $1,000-to-win $250-to-start AmeriFlex / OCRS points show followed by another complete $1,000-to-win show on Saturday, July 23.

It will be a special night of sprint car racing as the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will headline the show that also includes POWRi wingless sprints.

Blake Edwards of Claremore, Oklahoma leads the points race with one victory and is one of 10 winners that have emerged after 13 nights of racing, Steven Shebester of Mustang, Oklahoma leads the victory list with 3, and Tanner Conn of Oklahoma City has 2 victories on the season.

Rees Moran of Tulsa and Broken Arrow’s Terry Easum sit 2nd and 3rd in points and will be hoping to gain ground on Edwards this weekend.

What you need to know……….

Where: Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Missouri

When: Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23

Pit gate open:s 12 p.m, Grandstand: 4. Driver Sign-In: 5-6, Drivers Meeting: 6:15, Hot Laps: 7, Racing Starts: 7:30.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Track Website: LakeOzarkSpeedway.com.

Top 10 Standings: Blake Edwards 1421; 2. Rees Moran 1278; 3. Terry Easum 1246; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 1116; 5. Whit Gastineau 919; 6. Joe Bob Lee 901; 7. Elizabeth Phillips 806; 8. Steven Shebester 770; 9. Freed Matox 715; 10. Johnny Kent 671.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway); 5/28 – Alex Sewell (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 6/24 – Tanner Conn (Red Dirt Raceway); 6/25 – Kyle Clark (Tri-State Speedway); 7/9 – Steven Shebester (Lawton Speedway).