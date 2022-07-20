Mallett Sweeps USCS Series Weekend in Georgia and Alabama

Inside Line Promotions

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (July 19, 2022) – Jordon Mallett swept a USCS Series doubleheader in Georgia and Alabama last weekend.

The pair of triumphs doubled his season win total to four victories at four tracks in four states. It marked his first weekend sweep since May 2018.

“It feels good for sure after having some weeks off,” he said. “We’ve been working really hard in the shop to better our program all around. With being off for those few weeks with the cancellations and stuff like that, it felt good to see the work pay off and know we’re heading in the right direction.”

The action got off to a strong start on Friday at Boyds Speedway in Ringgold, Ga., where Mallett advanced from third to win a heat race. He then gained a spot in the dash to place fifth. Mallett continued to move forward in the feature as he rallied from fifth into the lead at the midpoint of the 25-lap main event.

“We were real close from when we unloaded out of the trailer,” he said. “I was pretty pleased with the car we brought with us. We got ourselves out front in the heat race and that got us into the dash. I was the first guy to draw and pulled the back row for the dash. We made a few changes for the dash to see if it helped or hurt. I didn’t really like the changes I made. That made it a little tougher for the feature. Having to start fifth wasn’t ideal in my mind. The race track was good. We made a few changes and it was super solid in the feature. I was able to consistently move my way forward. I was strategically getting positions one by one. You needed to be able to move around. We picked our way through there after I found what the car wanted.”

Mallett gained positions each time he hit the track on Saturday at East Alabama Motor Speedway, where he maneuvered from third to second in a heat race and from fourth to second in the dash before winning the 14th annual Randy Helton Memorial feature from the outside of the front row.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said. “I’d been there one other time I could recall and it was super heavy so I didn’t have a good notebook to go off. I was searching in the heat race after I got to second, but I knew we had a really good piece. We just kept working at it and the track kept getting more technical.

“In the feature we took the lead in through turns one and two and started riding from there. I never saw a nose. The race track changed a lot. I was ripping the top and had to move down to get in line because it was trying to take a little rubber on one end. I think the second-place car started to run me down when I got bottled up behind a couple of cars, but I hadn’t shown all my cards. You always keep another card in your back pocket for when you need it.”

Mallett’s three USCS Series victories this season are tied for the second most.

Mallett plans to join the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour this Friday at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark., and Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., during the Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 15 – Boyds Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. – Heat race: 1 (3); Dash: 5 (6); Feature: 1 (5).

July 16 – East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Ala. – Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 4 wins, 8 top fives, 11 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 13 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark., and Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., for the Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Triple X Race Co.

Triple X Race Components don’t just build race parts, they race too! They offer the most common Sprint Car, Midget and 600 Mini Sprint parts and keep costs down by building thousands of each part. With their discounted pricing they allow drivers to always afford to race hard. Their equipment is proven to be safe and whether you are a repeat customer or new customer, you can be assured safe race-proven products at a great price – guaranteed! For more information, visit http://www.XXXRaceCo.com.

“Mark and the entire team over at Triple X Race Co. have been a joy to work with and have quickly made us feel a part of their family,” Mallett said. “They provide quality equipment that is safe, consistent and fast, and we’re glad to have them on board with us.”

