Single-Day Tickets for AGCO Jackson Nationals Now Available Online

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 20, 2022) – The 44 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals is only a month away.

Single-day tickets for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series crown jewel event hosted by Jackson Motorplex from Aug. 18-20 are now on sale.

Adult reserved tickets are $45 for the two preliminary nights and $48 for the finale. Adult general admission tickets are $42 each night. Tickets for youth ages 6-years-old to 12-years-old are $25 the first two nights and $28 the final night for reserved and $20 the first two nights and $23 for the finale for general admission. Children ages 5-years-old and younger get in free for general admission. Reserved children’s tickets are the same price as youth reserved.

There are also three-day specials, which are only $125 for adult reserved and $115 for adult general admission. Youth reserved tickets are $64 and $50 for general admission.

All advance tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Limited camping spots at Jackson Motorplex are also available and can be purchased online.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .