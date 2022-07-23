KOKOMO’S USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK ROUND POSTPONED TO TUESDAY, JULY 26

From USAC

Kokomo, Indiana (July 23, 2022)………Saturday night’s scheduled round of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week at Kokomo Speedway has been postponed to Tuesday night, July 26, after continuous heavy thunderstorms hit the area Saturday morning and afternoon and are expected to continue throughout the evening.

Tuesday at Kokomo, gates open at 4pm Eastern with cars on track at 6:30pm. The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will be the only division on hand.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week will continue with round two on Sunday night, July 24, at Lawrenceburg Speedway. The event will feature the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship along with the KOI Auto Parts Modifieds.

Sunday at Lawrenceburg, the pits open at 3pm Eastern with grandstands opening at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm, followed immediately by qualifying and racing.

General admission tickets are $30, kids 7-12 are $7, children 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Friday night’s ISW Gas City I-69 Speedway opening night winner Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) and Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) are tied atop the series point standings with seven races remaining entering Sunday’s event at Lawrenceburg.