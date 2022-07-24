Tyler Courtney caps Lake Ozark sweep with $10,000 Beach Brawl finale victory

By Tyler Altmeyer

ELDON, Mo. (July 23, 2022) – For the second time in as many nights, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, this time scoring a $10,000 payday in Lake Ozark Speedway’s Beach Brawl finale on Saturday, July 23. Officially sweeping the Lake Ozark doubleheader, the Indianapolis, Indiana, native once again led every circuit, controlling all 25 laps from the pole position to nail down his sixth triumph of the 2022 All Star season. The victory was Sunshine’s fifth during points action, ultimately pushing his career total to 14.

Despite a wire-to-wire effort, Courtney faced a few challenges along the way, mostly in the form of lapped traffic, which entered the picture officially with just nine laps in the books. Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller, who started fourth on the grid, raced just behind Courtney as traffic entered the picture, and although the fellow Hoosier did his best to keep tabs on the Clauson Marshall Racing No. 7BC, Courtney proved to be too good in traffic, eventually escaping to a comfortable advantage.

A caution on lap 23 would set-up the main event’s second and final single-file restart, the first on lap three, and although it gave Price-Miller a chance to pounce, attempting a slider in turns one and two, Courtney drove off unscathed.

Third starting Cap Henry would actually drive on to steal the runner-up spot in the final laps, followed by Price-Miller, Buddy Kofoid, and Rico Abreu, who climbed ten spots after a DNF result one night prior.

“We’ve been kinda clicking here these last few weeks,” Courtney said, driver of the NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC. “The last few months, we’ve been having really good points nights that will prove to be valuable in a championship run at the end of the season, but these guys work too darn hard to not have this NOS Energy Drink car up front.

“I actually wanted to stay in traffic there before that caution came out late,” Courtney added. “We just had a nice rhythm through there, as long as the guys didn’t try to race you back. I actually wasn’t even sure the 11 was behind me until that slider on the last restart. It feels great to hang on and get another win for everyone who supports us.”

Following Lake Ozark’s Beach Brawl, the All Star Circuit of Champions will head northwest to the outskirts of Kansas City where the Series will invade I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, on Thursday and Friday, July 28-29. One of the most sought after prizes on the All Star campaign trail, the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race will be the highlight attraction, awarding $26,000 in the two-day finale.

An $8,000-to-win showcase at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will cap the All Stars’ July schedule on Saturday, July 30.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Contingency Awards/Results: Lake Ozark Speedway | July 23, 2022:

Beach Brawl Finale| $10,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 34

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Gio Scelzi | 11.988

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Tyler Courtney | 11.930

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Buddy Kofoid

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Cap Henry

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Gio Scelzi

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Bill Balog

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Tyler Courtney

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Marcus Dumesny

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Winner: Kyle Reinhardt

Tezos A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney (6)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Chris Windom (+13)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Carson Short

Qualifying

Group (A)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.930; 2. 11K-Buddy Kofoid, 12.063; 3. 17E-Kyle Jones, 12.156; 4. 97-Scott Milan, 12.197; 5. 73-Scotty Thiel, 12.200; 6. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 12.274; 7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 12.287; 8. 51B-Joe B. Miller, 12.372; 9. 6-Corey Nelson, 12.957

Group (B)

55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.226; 2. 4-Cap Henry, 12.413; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 12.426; 4. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 12.536; 5. 1X-Jake Bubak, 12.544; 6. 22s-Slater Helt, 12.619; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.724; 8. 77-Jack Wagner, 12.794; 9. 17-Carson Short, 12.844

Group (C)

18-Gio Scelzi, 12.271; 2. 11C-Roger Crockett, 12.401; 3. 83jr-Kerry Madsen, 12.418; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.455; 5. 21K-Kameron Key, 12.602; 6. 91K-Riley Kreisel, 12.746; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, 12.822; 8. 42-Andy Bishop, 12.861

Group (D)

11-Parker Price Miller, 12.035; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.434; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.439; 4. 26-Zeb Wise, 12.488; 5. 19-Chris Windom, 12.507; 6. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.686; 7. 84-Brandon Hanks, 13.165; 8. 73S-Samuel Wagner, 13.484

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

11K-Buddy Kofoid [1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 3. 17E-Kyle Jones [2]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller [8]; 5. 73-Scotty Thiel [5]; 6. 97-Scott Milan [3]; 7. 6-Corey Nelson [9]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [7]; 9. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

4-Cap Henry [1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [2]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 4. 50K-Kyle Bellm [3]; 5. 17-Carson Short [9]; 6. 22s-Slater Helt [6]; 7. 1X-Jake Bubak [5]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey [7]; 9. 77-Jack Wagner [8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

18-Gio Scelzi [4]; 2. 11C-Roger Crockett [1]; 3. 21K-Kameron Key [5]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark [7]; 5. 91K-Riley Kreisel [6]; 6. 42-Andy Bishop [8]; 7. 83jr-Kerry Madsen [2]; 8. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [3]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

17B-Bill Balog [1]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [2]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu [6]; 5. 26-Zeb Wise [3]; 6. 19-Chris Windom [5]; 7. 84-Brandon Hanks [7]; 8. 73S-Samuel Wagner [8]

Dash (6 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi [2]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 4. 11-Parker Price Miller [7]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [4]; 6. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [5]; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1AU-Marcus Dumesny [2]; 2. 19-Chris Windom [3]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [10]; 4. 22s-Slater Helt [4]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [11]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks [9]; 7. 1X-Jake Bubak [7]; 8. 42-Andy Bishop [5]; 9. 21-Gunner Ramey [12]; 10. 6-Corey Nelson [8]; 11. 97-Scott Milan [1]; 12. 77-Jack Wagner [14]; 13. 73S-Samuel Wagner [13]; 14. 83jr-Kerry Madsen [6]

A-main (25 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 4. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [6]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu [15]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise [18]; 7. 13-Justin Peck [9]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog [5]; 9. 19-Chris Windom [22]; 10. 11C-Roger Crockett [8]; 11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [23]; 12. 17E-Kyle Jones [10]; 13. 17-Carson Short [20]; 14. 50K-Kyle Bellm [14]; 15. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny [21]; 16. 73-Scotty Thiel [17]; 17. 51B-Joe B. Miller [13]; 18. 22s-Slater Helt [24]; 19. 91K-Riley Kreisel [19]; 20. 9$-Kyle Clark [16]; 21. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 22. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [25]; 23. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [11]; 24. 21K-Kameron Key [12]; 25. 18-Gio Scelzi [2] Lap Leaders: (1-25)