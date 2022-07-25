Five Straight Nights Begin Tuesday to Wrap Up ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (July 25, 2022) Two nights in the books in Arkansas with Tim Crawley and Wayne Johnson finding Victory Lane to kick off the 2022 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek, a Sunday and Monday to rehydrate will give way to five consecutive nights across Oklahoma and Kansas.

Rescheduled from last Thursday’s rainout, action resumes at Tulsa Speedway on Tuesday, July 26. Tickets and Pit Passes from last week’s postponement will be honored. Two nights in Kansas, Wednesday’s action heads to Caney Valley Speedway with Thursday at 81-Speedway in Park City. Back into Oklahoma for the final two nights, Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa hosts the tour on Friday with the Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday.

Going into the next five nights, Tim Crawley leads Speedweek standings courtesy of his win at Batesville and a fourth-place run at I-30 Speedway. Cody Gardner holds second over Saturday’s winner, Wayne Johnson. Derek Hagar and Dale Howard currently make up the top five.

Times, Prices, and other details on each of the five remaining nights are as follows. A reminder that all posted information is subject to change without notice.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Pits: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Mil. & Sen: $10

Kids 12 & under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods and Factory Stocks

Phone: (918) 437-7223

Address: 3101 N Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74116

Website: https://www.tulsaspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/NewTulsaSpeedway

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Seniors: $15

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Pure Stocks

Phone: (620) 330-0485

Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 67333

Website: http://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/Caneyvalleyspeedway

Thursday, July 28, 2022

81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $10

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods and Stock Cars

Phone: (316) 755-1781

Address: 7700 N Broadway St. Park City, KS 67219

Website: http://www.81speedway.com

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/race81Speedway

Friday, July 29, 2022

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $5

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner

Sooner Late Models, Factory Stocks, Dwarf Cars

Phone: (918) 247-7223

Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.

Website: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.)

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region

USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks

Phone: (918) 434-7223

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK 74361

Website: http://www.salinahighbanksspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Salina-Highbanks-Speedway-106580361109037/

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).