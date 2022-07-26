Starks Triumphant During Skagit Speedway’s Summer Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

– ALGER, Wash. (July 25, 2022) – Trey Starks captured one of the biggest events in the Northwest last weekend when he won the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals.

Skagit Speedway hosted the $10,000-to-win doubleheader and Starks was nearly flawless each time he hit the dirt oval.

“Everything went exactly how we thought it would,” he said. “We had plenty of speed without any major issues and it all came together on the final night. It’s nice when it goes how you want it to.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying to open Friday’s program. He then hustled from eighth to win a heat race.

“It started off good,” he said. “We drew a little later for qualifying, but I found a spot on the track that had some speed in it and we ended up going quick time. Then in the heat race we found our way to the lead I think right about halfway. That put us as the high-points driver to start us 16th in the feature.

“We picked our way forward throughout the race. We were right there toward the end, but I used my head to not force the issue because I’d built up a good amount of points. We had a solid car and we did everything we needed to in order to build points for Saturday night.”

Starks advanced from 16th to third during Friday’s feature. That performance, which earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars, locked him into the pole shuffle on Saturday.

“We had some good notes to build on for the final night,” he said. “We were high points after Friday so we didn’t have to race until the pole shuffle. We were the last car in the pole shuffle. By the time they got down to us it was me versus (Justin) Sanders. I chose the outside to start. He got the jump on me, but we snuck around him on the high side off turn two and led the rest of the way to secure our pole starting spot for the feature.

“We got a good start off the bottom. We had a caution around Lap 4 I think. We restarted there and I hit it pretty good. We ran green until three or four laps to go. We were really good in traffic and put a good bit of distance on everybody. We’ve been good in traffic lately so I don’t really like seeing cautions. The track was changing a lot and was getting pretty far around on the top side. I kind of knew running through lapped cars that the bottom was getting a little quicker. I went back to the top on the restart because that’s where I felt comfortable, but looking back I think the bottom was the faster lane. After taking the white flag I got over the cushion in turns one and two and allowed Tanner Holmes to close in. I heard him and might have saw him going into turn three, but I kept it up around the top and we got the win.”

It marked the ninth triumph of the season for Starks.

“Everything has just been operating like it’s supposed to,” he said. “We haven’t had anything go wrong. That’s the combination it takes to win races. We’ll just try to keep this thing rolling.”

Starks plans on returning to Skagit Speedway this Saturday.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 22 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (8); Feature: 3 (16).

July 23 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Pole shuffle: 1; Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

14 races, 9 wins, 11 top fives, 13 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.TreyStarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts