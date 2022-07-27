Tim Crawley Tops Tuesday’s Lucas Oil ASCS Stop At Tulsa Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (July 26, 2022) Adding a second win to his 2022 Speedweek run, Tim Crawley led the distance at Tulsa Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“Old blind squirrel found two nuts this week,” joked Tim in Victory Lane.

“My health is a little better than it was last year. I had a shoulder surgery where my shoulder is back pretty good and being in a little better shape. These guys were out here racing with, of course, me and Dale [Howard]; we’re old, it takes a lot out of you,” answered Tim about his season and the team’s speed.

“I appreciate all you sitting in the heat and the dust, and I won’t complain about the racetrack. It’s been 110 degrees all day, and they watered their ass off; they worked on it. It was slick, and it was dusty and had a lot of character, and these type deals aren’t anything that you can just stomp and steer; you’ve gotta make good laps, can’t make mistakes, and be patient, and that’s sometimes where experience comes in.

Taking off from the pole the third time was the charm to get the race rolling, with Tim holding the lead over Dale Howard each time. Navigating the very narrow line around the quarter-mile oval, Crawley kept the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x out front on each restart.

Navigating traffic through the race’s mid-point, the slower cars brought Howard and Dylan Westbrook into play, but neither found a gap to take advantage of.

Pulling the wing back on the No. 1x, Tim eventually gapped the field by 2.137-seconds for his 48th career win with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Dale Howard crossed second with Dylan Westbrook holding third. Moving up from ninth, Landon Britt grabbed fourth, with Jordon Mallett fifth.

Slater Helt, despite damage sustained at the start of the race avoiding a crash, held on for sixth, with Blake Jenkins hard charging from 17th to seventh. Rees Morgan from 14th landed eighth, followed by Blake Hahn from 18th. Rolling from 20th, Brandon Anderson completed the top ten.

The Tuesday field consisted of 27 drivers. SCE Gaskets Heat Races were won by Matt Covington, Wayne Johnson, and Dylan Westbrook. Driver’s Project quick time went to Tim Crawley at 14.172-seconds. The B-Feature was scratched.

Next on the docket is Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on Wednesday, July 27.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Speedweek – Night 3

Car Count: 27

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, 14.172[7]; 2. 10-Landon Britt, 14.496[4]; 3. 17-Cannon McIntosh, 14.524[8]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, 14.576[5]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.962[1]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, 15.011[6]; 7. 88-Terry Easum, 15.070[3]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 15.183[2]; 9. 38-Jimmy Forrester, 15.563[9]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.313[6]; 2. 47-Dale Howard, 14.332[3]; 3. 10P-Dylan Postier, 14.874[7]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley, 14.892[9]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 15.072[8]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran, 15.303[4]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings, 15.415[1]; 8. 99-Blake Jenkins, 15.424[5]; 9. 77-Dean Drake Jr, 15.542[2]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, 14.315[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 14.462[4]; 3. 22J-Jax Redline, 14.704[2]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett, 14.801[9]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt, 14.829[3]; 6. 36-Jason Martin, 14.899[5]; 7. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 15.014[7]; 8. 91-Justin Fine, 15.546[6]; 9. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 15.825[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 2. 17-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[4]; 4. 10-Landon Britt[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[8]; 8. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 9. 38-Jimmy Forrester[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 6. 99-Blake Jenkins[8]; 7. 77-Dean Drake Jr[9]; 8. 97-Kevin Cummings[7]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]; 6. 2-Dylan Opdahl[9]; 7. 91-Justin Fine[8]; 8. 22J-Jax Redline[2]; 9. 23-Seth Bergman[4]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[2]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 4. 10-Landon Britt[9]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[10]; 7. 99-Blake Jenkins[17]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[14]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn[18]; 10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[20]; 11. 10P-Dylan Postier[12]; 12. 45X-Kyler Johnson[16]; 13. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 14. 17-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 15. 77-Dean Drake Jr[19]; 16. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 17. 22J-Jax Redline[24]; 18. 50Z-Zach Chappell[13]; 19. 88-Terry Easum[22]; 20. 38-Jimmy Forrester[25]; 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett[26]; 22. 91-Justin Fine[21]; 23. 2-Dylan Opdahl[15]; 24. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 25. 187-Landon Crawley[11]; 26. 97-Kevin Cummings[23]

Lap Leader(s): Tim Crawley 1-25

Hard Charger: Blake Jenkins +10

Quick Time: Tim Crawley 14.172-seconds

High Point Driver: Wayne Johnson

Provisional(s): N/A