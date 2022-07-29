Larson Enters BC39 as Entry List Swells to 85 Teams

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (July 29, 2022) — The driver lineup for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech has exploded to 85 entries!

Headlining the list is defending BC39 winner and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson who’ll attempt to become the first multi-time winner of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event on August 3-4 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) is one of five entries from the CB Industries shop who are entered for the BC39 along with USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), top series Rookie Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) and fellow first year full-timers Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.) and Jace Park (Overland Park, Kan.).

Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports has entered its fleet of cars and drivers, which includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series titlist Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Olive Branch, Miss.) and Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), a recent $22,000 winner at the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals in South Dakota.

The event field consists of drivers hailing from all corners of the United States, including North Dakota, Texas, California and Pennsylvania. Among the Pennsylvania contingent now entered for the event is USAC National Midget feature winner Steve Buckwalter in the family-owned No. 25.

They’ll all be joined by the likes of inaugural BC39 winner Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), USAC Triple Crown champions J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.), along with fellow USAC national champions Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.), C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) and Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), Russ Gamester (Peru, Ind.), plus Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman (South Bend, Ind.), 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car titlist Donny Schatz (Fargo, N.D.), NASCAR Cup Series winner Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, Ind.) and NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed (Alpine, Calif.), nine-time New Zealand Midget champion Michael Pickens (Auckland, N.Z.), along with many, many more.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, August 2 with team parking at Noon Eastern followed by the heat race position draft from 6-9pm Eastern on Main Street in Speedway, an event which is open to the public. There, all cars entered will be randomized into a draft order for the heat race draft. Teams will be able to pick their heat race spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot.

On track action begins Wednesday, August 3, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 4pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, August 4, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Driver/team registration and race tickets can be purchased via www.TheBC39.com. The deadline for teams and drivers to register for the BC39 is Friday, July 29 at midnight eastern.

ENTRY LIST FOR THE DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 PRESENTED BY WEATHERTECH:

(85 entries as of July 29, 2022)

0G J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Glenn Styres Racing)

01 BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing)

08 CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

08s RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

08x TREY GROPP/Lincoln, NE (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

1 RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

5 CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

5J JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

5LK JORDAN KINSER/Bedford, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

6 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

6K KYLE KEATON/Wheelersburg, OH (Kyle Keaton)

6x ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Doug & Wanda Hall)

7 SHANNON McQUEEN/Tehachapi, CA (McQueen Racing)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

7D MICHELLE DECKER/Guthrie, OK (Michelle Decker)

7m JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7MR CASEY BURKHAM/Combine, TX (RAMCO Speed Group)

7NZ TRAVIS BUCKLEY/Auckland, NZ (BSL Racing)

7R A.J. HOPKINS/Brownsburg, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Channahon, IL (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

7u KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Trifecta Motorsports)

8x JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Jeff Schindler)

9m ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Bundy Built Motorsports)

11 CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Big Dog Racing)

15 DONNY SCHATZ/Fargo, ND (Mark Cooper)

15F MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

17 MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ (Shophouse Racing)

17B AUSTIN BARNHILL/Wilmington, NC (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

17v BEN VARNER/Harbor Springs, MI (Ben Varner)

17x KURT STELLHORN/Red Bud, IL (Kurt Stellhorn)

18N ALEX NALON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

19 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21 ZACH VEACH/Stockdale, OH (Team Ripper)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

21K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff Racing)

22 JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (John Heydenreich)

Q23 BARRIE VALENTINO/Queensland, AU (Barrie Valentino)

25 BRADEN CHIARAMONTE/El Cajon, CA (Tom Malloy)

25 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Petry Motorsports)

25B STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter)

25K TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

25m COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (Tom Malloy)

26 CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing)

29 TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (Matt Seymour Racing)

Q32 PETER PAULSON/Woodland, CA (Barrie Valentino)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Baue Racing)

36c IAN CREAGER/Covington, OH (Tod Creager)

39BC EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

39N RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

40B BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Western Speed Racing)

41 OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (OMR Motorsports)

46 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

51 ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Boden Racing)

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Abacus Racing)

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Plainfield, IN (Kevin Studley)

61 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Six8 Motorsports)

71 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71E MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K DOMINIC GORDEN/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71m CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71w DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Paul May Motorsports)

74 SHELDON CREED/Alpine, CA (Abacus Racing)

75AU BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsport)

81 GREYSON SPRINGER/Lafayette, IN (Gray Racing)

84 JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (CB Industries)

85 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports)

86 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (CB Industries)

87 JACE PARK/Overland Park, KS (CB Industries)

88 SCOTT ORR/Columbia City, IN (Scott Orr)

89 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (CB Industries)

89x CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries)

97 BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97J JIM JONES/Ventura, CA (Jim Jones Motorsports)

97K RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)