Cummins Charges from 10th to Win Indiana Sprint Week Feature at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (July 29, 2022) — Kyle Cummins charges from 10th starting position, passing Brad Bacon in the closing stages of Friday’s Indiana Sprint Week feature at Bloomington Speedway with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series to pick up the feature victory.

Cummins, from Haubstadt, Indiana, made the winning pass with eight laps to go for his fifth victory of the 2022 season.

Bacon held on for second position while USAC National Sprint Car Series point leader Justin Grant rounded out the podium.

Ethan Barrow won the winged 305 sprint car main event.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 29, 2022 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week / Sheldon Kinser Memorial – Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Race #6

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.039; 2. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-11.248; 3. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-11.303; 4. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-11.306; 5. Brent Beauchamp, 11, Beauchamp-11.344; 6. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-11.488; 7. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.492; 8. Dalton Stevens, 99x, Stevens-11.534; 9. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-11.547; 10. Briggs Danner, 5G, Heffner South-11.550; 11. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-11.591; 12. Jordan Kinser, 04, Burton-11.592; 13. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-11.607; 14. Jadon Rogers, 14, Engler-11.612; 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15K, BGE Dougherty-11.632; 16. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-11.646; 17. Travis Berryhill, 77s, Sturgeon-11.661; 18. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-11.712; 19. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-11.738; 20. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-11.749; 21. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-11.812; 22. Brandon Morin, 98, Morin-11.835; 23. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-11.854; 24. Koby Barksdale, 16K, Knight-11.867; 25. Davey Ray, 14AJ, FattFro-11.877; 26. Shane Cockrum, 66, Amati-11.922; 27. Todd Hobson, 77AU, Sturgeon-11.962; 28. Kyle Shipley, 17GP, Dutcher-11.963; 29. Tye Mihocko, 2E, Epperson-11.991; 30. Max Adams, 37, Felker-12.039; 31. Mario Clouser, 2, Yeley/Petty-12.046; 32. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-12.081; 33. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-12.161; 34. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-12.188; 35. Scotty Weir, 2B, 2B Racing-12.206; 36. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.241; 37. Geoff Ensign, 9E, Sylvia-12.292; 38. Cindy Chambers, 18c, DC-12.391; 39. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-12.439; 40. Dustin Griffitts, 9, Griffitts-12.857; 41. Allen Howard Jr., 4u, AJR-13.073; 42. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-NT; 43. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-NT; 44. Dave Darland, 36D, Darland/Curb-Agajanian-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Jason McDougal, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Mitchel Moles, 5. Davey Ray, 6. Brayden Fox, 7. Allen Howard Jr., 8. Travis Berryhill, 9. Tye Mihocko, 10. Brent Beauchamp, 11. Geoff Ensign. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jadon Rogers, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. Max Adams, 4. Brandon Morin, 5. Shane Cockrum, 6. Xavier Doney, 7. Tom Harris , 8. Briggs Danner, 9. Cindy Chambers, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Sterling Cling. NT

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Emerson Axsom, 5. Todd Hobson, 6. Kyle Cummins, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Scotty Weir, 9. Mario Clouser, 10. Troy Carey. NT

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Dalton Stevens, 2. Koby Barksdale, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Brody Roa, 7. Harley Burns, 8. Jordan Kinser, 9. Kyle Shipley, 10. Dustin Griffitts. NT

C-MAIN: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi-feature) 1. Brody Roa, 2. Tom Harris, 3. Brayden Fox, 4. Xavier Doney, 5. Cindy Chambers, 6. Dustin Griffitts, 7. Troy Carey. 1:50.97

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Brandon Mattox, 4. Jordan Kinser, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Brody Roa, 7. Logan Seavey, 8. Shane Cockrum, 9. Brayden Fox, 10. Brent Beauchamp, 11. Tom Harris, 12. Davey Ray, 13. Kyle Shipley, 14. Mario Clouser, 15. Harley Burns, 16. Todd Hobson, 17. Travis Berryhill, 18. Xavier Doney. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (10), 2. Brady Bacon (1), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. C.J. Leary (2), 5. Jason McDougal (16), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 7. Chase Stockon (9), 8. Mitchel Moles (6), 9. Jadon Rogers (7), 10. Emerson Axsom (15), 11. Dalton Stevens (3), 12. Shane Cottle (18), 13. Brandon Mattox (12), 14. Matt Westfall (22), 15. Briggs Danner (11), 16. Brody Roa (21), 17. Robert Ballou (14), 18. Logan Seavey (23-P), 19. Brandon Morin (17), 20. Carson Garrett (5), 21. Max Adams (20), 22. Koby Barksdale (19), 23. Jordan Kinser (13). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-21 Brady Bacon, Laps 22-30 Kyle Cummins.

**Tye Mihocko flipped during the first heat. Xavier Doney flipped during the semi. Robert Ballou flipped on lap 18 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-1639, 2-Brady Bacon-1544, 3-C.J. Leary-1480, 4-Robert Ballou-1466, 5-Emerson Axsom-1427, 6-Logan Seavey-1380, 7-Chase Stockon-1219, 8-Matt Westfall-1165, 9-Jadon Rogers-1089, 10-Jake Swanson-1020.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-394, 2-Brady Bacon-345, 3-C.J. Leary-341, 4-Chase Stockon-324, 5-Mitchel Moles-313, 6-Shane Cottle-295, 7-Robert Ballou-287, 8-Kyle Cummins-286, 9-Emerson Axsom-282, 10-Briggs Danner-256.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-102, 2-Thomas Meseraull-92, 3-Brady Bacon-90, 4-Buddy Kofoid-80, 5-Robert Ballou-74, 6-Logan Seavey-74, 7-Shane Cottle-67, 8-Matt Westfall-62, 9-Kaylee Bryson-61, 10-Emerson Axsom-59.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-33, 2-Matt Westfall-26, 3-Justin Grant-23, 4-Kyle Cummins-21, 5-Chase Stockon-15, 6-Brady Bacon-12, 7-Tye Mihocko-12, 8-Jason McDougal-11, 9-Briggs Danner-11, 10-Jake Swanson-11.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOING FASTER POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-437, 2-Justin Grant-417, 3-C.J. Leary-390, 4-Logan Seavey-372, 5-Robert Ballou-371, 6-Emerson Axsom-348, 7-Chase Stockon-313, 8-Matt Westfall-305, 9-Jadon Rogers-261, 10-Jason McDougal-204.

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: C.J. Leary (11.200)

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (11.039)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Jadon Rogers

Pit Stop USA Third Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Rod End Supply Fourth Heat: Dalton Stevens

GSP Quality Driving Performance: Dalton Stevens

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Chase Stockon

Bryan Clauson’s Racers For Autism Bonus Bucks: Kyle Cummins

Hard Work Award: Matt Westfall

Feature Hard Charger: Jason McDougal (16th to 5th)

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 37-Bryce Norris[2]

2. 21-Bradley Sterrett[4]

3. 23J-Jordan Welch[3]

4. 23-John Paynter Jr[5]

5. 83N-Kevin Newton[8]

6. 45-Eric Perrott[7]

7. 39-Justin Mathews[6]

8. 3C-Dickie Gaines[1]

9. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Ethan Barrow[3]

2. 22-Rod Henning[2]

3. 15J-Jeff Wimmenauer[5]

4. 5-Terry Arthur[4]

5. 26-Matt Thompson[6]

6. 75-Richie Gaines[8]

7. 83-Carson Dillion[1]

8. 11M-Kayla Martin[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 14-Ethan Barrow[1]

2. 37-Bryce Norris[2]

3. 15J-Jeff Wimmenauer[6]

4. 21-Bradley Sterrett[3]

5. 22-Rod Henning[4]

6. 23-John Paynter Jr[7]

7. 23J-Jordan Welch[5]

8. 83-Carson Dillion[14]

9. 26-Matt Thompson[10]

10. 83N-Kevin Newton[9]

11. 75-Richie Gaines[12]

12. 5-Terry Arthur[8]

13. 39-Justin Mathews[13]

14. 45-Eric Perrott[11]

15. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[17]

16. 11M-Kayla Martin[16]

17. 3C-Dickie Gaines[15]