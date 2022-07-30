Macri Scores $26,000 Payday at I-70 Speedway

ODESSA, Mo. (July 29, 2022) — Anthony Macri made his 17th feature victory of the season a big one scoring a $26,000 payday after winning the Rayce Rudeen Foundation event Friday night at I-70 Speedway with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Macri, from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, held off Buddy Kofoid for the victory. Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, and Hunter Schuerenberg from 10th starting spot rounded out the top five.
Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1
Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race
I-70 Speedway
Odessa, Missouri
Friday, July 29, 2022
Dixie Vodka Qualifying
1. 13-Justin Peck, 13.255[6]
2. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.298[7]
3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.323[4]
4. 21-Brian Brown, 13.355[3]
5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.384[16]
6. 11K-Michael Kofoid, 13.403[14]
7. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.433[1]
8. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.435[23]
9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.436[9]
10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.455[20]
11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.480[18]
12. 25-JJ Hickle, 13.482[5]
13. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.543[19]
14. 4-Cap Henry, 13.616[10]
15. 19-Chris Windom, 13.639[12]
16. 71-Cory Eliason, 13.649[11]
17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.670[15]
18. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 13.686[27]
19. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.692[13]
20. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 13.692[26]
21. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.702[28]
22. 45-Rusty Hickman, 13.804[8]
23. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.843[21]
24. 1X-Jake Bubak, 13.856[24]
25. 14-Corey Day, 13.866[22]
26. 17-Carson Short, 13.894[25]
27. 22-Riley Goodno, 14.145[17]
28. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 26.612[2]
Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 21-Brian Brown[1]
2. 8-Aaron Reutzel[2]
3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]
4. 13-Justin Peck[4]
5. 19M-Brent Marks[5]
6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]
7. 71-Cory Eliason[6]
8. 101-Lachlan McHugh[7]
9. 14-Corey Day[9]
10. 45-Rusty Hickman[8]
CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]
2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]
3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]
4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]
5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]
6. 4-Cap Henry[5]
7. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[7]
8. 17-Carson Short[9]
9. 17B-Bill Balog[8]
All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 11K-Michael Kofoid[1]
2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]
3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]
4. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[6]
5. 25-JJ Hickle[3]
6. 19-Chris Windom[5]
7. 22-Riley Goodno[9]
8. 1X-Jake Bubak[8]
9. 26-Zeb Wise[7]
Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)
1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]
2. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]
3. 21-Brian Brown[4]
4. 11K-Michael Kofoid[3]
5. 24-Rico Abreu[6]
6. 13-Justin Peck[5]
B-Main (10 Laps)
1. 71-Cory Eliason[1]
2. 101-Lachlan McHugh[2]
3. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[3]
4. 22-Riley Goodno[4]
5. 1X-Jake Bubak[5]
6. 17B-Bill Balog[8]
7. 26-Zeb Wise[7]
8. 14-Corey Day[9]
9. 45-Rusty Hickman[10]
10. 17-Carson Short[6]
Tezos A-Main (26 Laps)
1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]
2. 11K-Michael Kofoid[4]
3. 13-Justin Peck[6]
4. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]
5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]
6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]
7. 21-Brian Brown[3]
8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[18]
9. 8-Aaron Reutzel[8]
10. 71-Cory Eliason[19]
11. 19M-Brent Marks[14]
12. 4-Cap Henry[16]
13. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[12]
14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[11]
15. 25-JJ Hickle[13]
16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[9]
17. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[21]
18. 1X-Jake Bubak[23]
19. 101-Lachlan McHugh[20]
20. 26-Zeb Wise[25]
21. 19-Chris Windom[17]
22. 22-Riley Goodno[22]
23. 24-Rico Abreu[5]
24. 17B-Bill Balog[24]
25. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[15]