Macri Scores $26,000 Payday at I-70 Speedway

ODESSA, Mo. (July 29, 2022) — Anthony Macri made his 17th feature victory of the season a big one scoring a $26,000 payday after winning the Rayce Rudeen Foundation event Friday night at I-70 Speedway with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Macri, from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, held off Buddy Kofoid for the victory. Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, and Hunter Schuerenberg from 10th starting spot rounded out the top five.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race

I-70 Speedway

Odessa, Missouri

Friday, July 29, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 13-Justin Peck, 13.255[6]

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.298[7]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.323[4]

4. 21-Brian Brown, 13.355[3]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.384[16]

6. 11K-Michael Kofoid, 13.403[14]

7. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.433[1]

8. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.435[23]

9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.436[9]

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.455[20]

11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.480[18]

12. 25-JJ Hickle, 13.482[5]

13. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.543[19]

14. 4-Cap Henry, 13.616[10]

15. 19-Chris Windom, 13.639[12]

16. 71-Cory Eliason, 13.649[11]

17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.670[15]

18. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 13.686[27]

19. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.692[13]

20. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 13.692[26]

21. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.702[28]

22. 45-Rusty Hickman, 13.804[8]

23. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.843[21]

24. 1X-Jake Bubak, 13.856[24]

25. 14-Corey Day, 13.866[22]

26. 17-Carson Short, 13.894[25]

27. 22-Riley Goodno, 14.145[17]

28. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 26.612[2]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[1]

2. 8-Aaron Reutzel[2]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

4. 13-Justin Peck[4]

5. 19M-Brent Marks[5]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]

7. 71-Cory Eliason[6]

8. 101-Lachlan McHugh[7]

9. 14-Corey Day[9]

10. 45-Rusty Hickman[8]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]

6. 4-Cap Henry[5]

7. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[7]

8. 17-Carson Short[9]

9. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11K-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[6]

5. 25-JJ Hickle[3]

6. 19-Chris Windom[5]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[9]

8. 1X-Jake Bubak[8]

9. 26-Zeb Wise[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]

3. 21-Brian Brown[4]

4. 11K-Michael Kofoid[3]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[6]

6. 13-Justin Peck[5]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 71-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 101-Lachlan McHugh[2]

3. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[3]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

5. 1X-Jake Bubak[5]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[7]

8. 14-Corey Day[9]

9. 45-Rusty Hickman[10]

10. 17-Carson Short[6]

Tezos A-Main (26 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 11K-Michael Kofoid[4]

3. 13-Justin Peck[6]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

7. 21-Brian Brown[3]

8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[18]

9. 8-Aaron Reutzel[8]

10. 71-Cory Eliason[19]

11. 19M-Brent Marks[14]

12. 4-Cap Henry[16]

13. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[12]

14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[11]

15. 25-JJ Hickle[13]

16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[9]

17. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[21]

18. 1X-Jake Bubak[23]

19. 101-Lachlan McHugh[20]

20. 26-Zeb Wise[25]

21. 19-Chris Windom[17]

22. 22-Riley Goodno[22]

23. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

24. 17B-Bill Balog[24]

25. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[15]