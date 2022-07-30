Thram and Rosenboom Earn New Fashion Pork Night Wins at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 29, 2022) — – Christopher Thram and Jody Rosenboom posted victories on Friday during New Fashion Pork Night at Jackson Motorplex.

Thram captured the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event as the track hosted the Barb Wieskus Memorial. He became the third different feature winner in three 360ci winged sprint car events at the track this season.

Troy Schreurs scored a season-best runner-up result with Matt Juhl placing third. Kaleb Johnson was the fourth-place finisher and Thomas Kennedy rounded out the top five.

Thram opened the night by setting quick time out of the 27 drivers before Skylar Prochaska, Johnson and Chris Martin each won a heat race.

Rosenboom held off Trevor Serbus to garner his third Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series triumph at Jackson Motorplex this season. Trevor Smith ended third with 10th-starting Matt Johnson finishing fourth and Bill Johnson fifth.

The heat races were won by Koby Werkmeister and Matt Johnson.

The final event of the season at Jackson Motorplex is Aug. 18-20 when the track hosts the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals. The event features the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series (Aug. 18-19 only) and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series (Aug. 20 only).

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Friday, July 29, 2022

Midwest Power Series/Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 13.638 (11)

2. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 13.658 (21)

3. 4M-Cameron Martin, 13.726 (8)

4. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 13.746 (2)

5. 09-Matt Juhl, 13.787 (1)

6. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.790 (6)

7. 12-Troy Schreurs, 13.793 (16)

8. 83-Justin Henderson, 13.796 (10)

9. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 13.799 (27)

10. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.816 (15)

11. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 13.864 (9)

12. 44-Chris Martin, 13.919 (13)

13. 5-Javen Ostermann, 13.947 (12)

14. 14R-Jody Rosenboom, 14.007 (7)

15. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, 14.053 (17)

16. 5TT-Mark Toews, 14.056 (22)

17. 8-Jacob Hughes, 14.063 (20)

18. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 14.072 (24)

19. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 14.075 (18)

20. 4-Tuesday Calderwood, 14.184 (14)

21. 20-Brant O’Banion, 14.236 (19)

22. 6-Logan Calderwood, 14.242 (3)

23. 105-Cody Ihlen, 14.333 (26)

24. 33B-Scott Broty, 14.601 (25)

25. 10-Lincoln Drewis, 14.621 (4)

26. 33-James Broty (5)

27. 91-Andrew Sullivan (23)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1)

2. 12-Troy Schreurs (2)

3. 24T-Christopher Thram (4)

4. 14-Brooke Tatnell (3)

5. 5-Javen Ostermann (5)

6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6)

7. 6-Logan Calderwood (7)

8. 10-Lincoln Drewis (8)

DNS: 5TT-Mark Toews.

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4)

2. 09-Matt Juhl (3)

3. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (1)

4. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (5)

5. 105-Cody Ihlen (8)

6. 4-Tuesday Calderwood (7)

7. 83-Justin Henderson (2)

8. 8-Jacob Hughes (6)

DNS: 33-James Broty.

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin (1)

2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (2)

3. 4M-Cameron Martin (4)

4. 5T-Ryan Timms (3)

5. 83JR-Sam Henderson (6)

6. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (5)

7. 20-Brant O’Banion (7)

8. 5TT-Mark Toews (10)

9. 33B-Scott Broty (8)

DNS: 91-Andrew Sullivan.

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram (2)

2. 12-Troy Schreurs (4)

3. 09-Matt Juhl (6)

4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (5)

5. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (9)

6. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (12)

7. 14-Brooke Tatnell (7)

8. 5T-Ryan Timms (8)

9. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3)

10. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (14)

11. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (11)

12. 83JR-Sam Henderson (15)

13. 5-Javen Ostermann (13)

14. 4-Tuesday Calderwood (17)

15. 6-Logan Calderwood (20)

16. 4M-Cameron Martin (1)

17. 20-Brant O’Banion (19)

18. 44-Chris Martin (10)

19. 8-Jacob Hughes (23)

20. 105-Cody Ihlen (18)

21. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (16)

22. 5TT-Mark Toews (24)

DNS: 10-Lincoln Drewis

DNS: 83-Justin Henderson

DNS: 33B-Scott Broty

DNS: 33-James Broty

DNS: 91-Andrew Sullivan.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (2)

2. 33-Trevor Smith (1)

3. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (6)

4. 23-Brandon Bosma (4)

5. 23C-Ben Crees (3)

6. 4S-Mike Stien (5)

7. 13-Brandon Halverson (7)

8. 91F-Austin Fox (8).

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 30-Matt Johnson (1)

2. 10-Trevor Serbus (4)

3. 56-Bill Johnson (2)

4. F5-Tim Rustad (3)

5. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7)

6. 24B-Brandon Buysse (5)

7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6).

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (1)

2. 10-Trevor Serbus (2)

3. 33-Trevor Smith (4)

4. 30-Matt Johnson (10)

5. 56-Bill Johnson (5)

6. 23-Brandon Bosma (3)

7. 13-Brandon Halverson (13)

8. 4S-Mike Stien (11)

9. F5-Tim Rustad (7)

10. 23C-Ben Crees (6)

11. 91-Andrew Sullivan (9)

12. 31-Koby Werkmeister (8)

13. 24B-Brandon Buysse (12)

14. 91F-Austin Fox (15)

DNS: 96-Blaine Stegenga.