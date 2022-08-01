Lakeside Speedway Set For Tuesday’s Road To Knoxville Showdown

Bryan Hulbert

– KANSAS CITY, Kan. (August 1, 2022) A nice tune-up for teams headed to Knoxville Raceway, the Marmon/Keystone Road to Knoxville featuring the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps takes place Tuesday, August 2 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

A $3,000 to win, $400 to start mid-week showdown, last year’s event saw Sam Hafertepe, Jr. roll into Victory Lane for the first time at the four-tenths-mile oval to become the sixth different winner in just as many visits by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series. Previous winners include Gary Wright (2007), Wayne Johnson (2008), Brian Brown (2016), Aaron Reutzel (2017), and Seth Bergman (2018).

Just off the 2022 Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek, the points have changed substantially going into the Tuesday night affair, with Wayne Johnson reclaiming the top spot from Blake Hahn, who trails by 19.

Claiming the Speedweek title, Tim Crawley has positioned himself only 27 points behind Johnson in third. Winning at 81 Speedway on Thursday, Matt Covington moved to fourth over Jason Martin, who sits fifth. The top five are only separated by 122 markers.

Tuesday, August 2, the Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with Grandstands opening at 6:00 P.M. Teams will check in between 5:45 P.M. and 6:15 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. and Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Senior and Military, $10 for Youth (13-15), and free for Kids 12 and under. Additional classes include USRA Stock Cars and B-Mods.

Lakeside Speedway is located at 5615 Wolcott Dr. in Kansas City, Kan. For more information on the track, call (913) 299-9206 or log onto http://www.lakesidespeedway.net.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and ASCS Warrior Region

Where: Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.)

When: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Times and Other Info:

Pits Gate: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:45 P.M. – 6:15 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $40

Admission: $25

Kids 12 and under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 5615 Wolcott Dr. Kansas City, KS 66109

Phone: (913) 299-9206

Website: http://lakesidespeedway.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakesidespeedway.kansascity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakeside_Spdwy