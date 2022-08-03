Sides Motorsports Selects Kaeding and Price for Knoxville Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (Aug. 2, 2022) – Sides Motorsports will feature a pair of race cars at Knoxville Raceway next week.

Tim Kaeding is piloting the No. 3tk on Sunday during the 11th annual Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank as well as the following weekend during the 61st annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Robbie Price continues behind the wheel of the No. 7s during the Knoxville Nationals. Plans for the Capitani Classic are up in the air until the team gets through the Ironman 55, which runs this Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo.

“We’re excited to have TK back with us at Knoxville and to have Robbie continue his growth during arguably the sport’s biggest event,” Sides Motorsports Owner Jason Sides said. “Things are getting better. Some of these tracks we race at he hasn’t been to or has only been to one time. I can give him a little better feedback this weekend at Pevely because it’s a track I’ve been comfortable racing.”

Price recorded results of 18th and 17th last weekend during the Empire State Challenge Weekend hosted by Weedsport Speedway.

“We made both shows at a slick track, which was better,” Sides said. “It’ll be good to head to Pevely – a track that should be up his alley – and then shift our focus to Knoxville.”