Indiana/Ohio RaceSaver Event at Moler Rained Out

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (August 5, 2022) — The event scheduled for Friday featuring the Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and Ohio Thunder Race Saver sprint cars was cancelled due to rain. Showers overnight Thursday and into Friday morning forced Moler officials to cancel the event.

The Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series returns to action Saturday August 13 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana while the Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Cars are in action tomorrow night at 35 Raceway Park in Frankfort, Ohio.