Monday, August 8, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

6:00 PM: the 27th Annual Sage Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

7:00 PM: Floracing broadcast from the Front Row Challenge begins.

Check out our full event schedule for Southern Iowa Speedweek by clicking here.

All times are central. Start times and events may change without notice.