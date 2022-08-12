61st Knoxville Nationals Saturday Night Feature Event Lineups

** Subject to change **

A-Main Lineup:

Row 1. 88 Austin McCarl (477) 7BC Tyler Courtney (473)

Row 2. 15 Donny Schatz (469) 2 David Gravel (469)

Row 3. 41 Carson Macedo (467) 57 Kyle Larson (462)

Row 4. 19 Brent Marks (462) 27H Daryn Pittman (459)

Row 5. 49 Brad Sweet (458) 25 JJ Hickle (458)

Row 6. 1A Jacob Allen (457) 11M Parker Price-Miller (457)

Row 7. 39 Justin Sanders (456) 11X Buddy Kofoid (453)

Row 8. 7TAZ Tasker Phillips (451) 8 Aaron Reutzel (447)

Row 9. B Transfer #1 B Transfer #2

Row 10. B Transfer #3 B Transfer #4

Row 11. 24R Rico Abreu (St. Helena, CA) 83JR Kerry Madsen (St. Marys, NSW, Aust)

Row 12. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild (Wooster, OH) 21 Brian Brown (Grain Valley, MO)

B-Main Lineup

Row 1. 18 Gio Scelzi (445) 1S Logan Schuchart (444)

Row 2. 2K Lynton Jeffrey (443) 26 Zeb Wise (442)

Row 3. 83 James McFadden (441) 13 Justin Peck (441)

Row 4. 14J Cole Macedo (435) 2KS Ian Madsen (434)

Row 5. 9 Kasey Kahne (431) 3TK Tim Kaeding (431)

Row 6. 39M Anthony Macri (Dillsburg, PA) 5 Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

Row 7. 14 Corey Day (Clovis, CA) 7 Justin Henderson (Tea, SD)

Row 8. 21H Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK) 5C Dylan Cisney (Port Royal, PA)

Row 9. 16 Brooke Tatnell (Sans Souci, NSW, Aust) 3P Sawyer Phillips (Pleasantville, IA)

Row 10. 24 Terry McCarl (Altoona, IA) 3Z Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, PA)

C-Main Lineup

Row 1. 91 Kyle Reinhardt (Neptune City, NJ) 55T McKenna Haase (Des Moines, IA)

Row 2. 42 Sye Lynch (Apollo, PA) 1 Logan Wagner (Harrisonville, PA)

Row 3. 49X Cale Thomas (Fairland, IN) 71 Cory Eliason (Visalia, CA)

Row 4. 1AU Marcus Dumesny (Sydney, NSW, Aust) 6B Brandon Wimmer (Fairmount, IN)

Row 5. 55 Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO) 3 Ayrton Gennetten (Gravois Mills, MO)

Row 6. 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX) 22 Riley Goodno (Knoxville, IA)

Row 7. 73 Scotty Thiel (Sheboygan, WI) 17W Shane Golobic (Fremont, CA)

Row 8. 17B Bill Balog (Hartland, WI) 1M Don Droud Jr. (Lincoln, NE)

Row 9. 09 Matt Juhl (Tea, SD) 20G Noah Gass (Mounds, OK)

Row 10. 13JT Mark Dobmeier (Grand Forks, ND) 55W Mike Wagner (Harrisonville, PA)

D-Main Lineup

Row 1. 101 Lachlan McHugh (Gold Coast, QLD, Aust) 2M Davey Heskin (St. Michael, MN)

Row 2. 17S Sammy Swindell (Lakeland, TN) 52 Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

Row 3. 21K Thomas Kennedy (Winnipeg, MB, Can) 84 Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, SA, Aust)

Row 4. 35 Zach Hampton (Plainfield, IN) 44 Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA)

Row 5. 40 Clint Garner (Sioux Falls, SD) 35K Chad Kemenah (Alvada, OH)

Row 6. 18R Ryan Roberts (Aurora, NE) 45 Rusty Hickman (Bendigo, VIC, Aust)

Row 7. 27 Carson McCarl (Altoona, IA) 11K Kraig Kinser (Bloomington, IN)

Row 8. 7S Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can) 83T Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, CA)

Row 9. 16A Colby Copeland (Roseville, CA) 49J Josh Schneiderman (West Burlington, IA)

Row 10. 11 Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK) 99 Skylar Gee (Leduc, ALB, Can)

E-Main Lineup

Row 1. 15M Bobby Mincer (Burlington, IA) 47X Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ONT, Can)

Row 2. 9JR Derek Hagar (Marion, AR) 97 Greg Wilson (Benton Ridge, OH)

Row 3. 1X Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO) 11N Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

Row 4. 4W Matt Wasmund (Jackson, MN) 65 Jordan Goldesberry (Springfield, IL)

Row 5. 17C Carson Short (Marion, IL) 12 Tyler Drueke (Eagle, NE)

Row 6. 11T TJ Stutts (Liverpool, PA) 19W Chris Windom (Canton, IL)

Row 7. 10 Skylar Prochaska (Lakefield, MN) 2KK Kevin Ingle (Huron, SD)

Row 8. 6 Bill Rose (Plainfield, IN) 97G Alan Gilbertson (Kasson, MN)

Row 9. 7W Dustin Selvage (Indianola, IA) 14H Josh Higday (Des Moines, IA)