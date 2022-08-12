Stambaugh Wins GLSS Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, Mich. (August 12, 2022) — Max Stambaugh won the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Friday night at Hartford Motor Speedway. Stambaugh took the lead from Danny Sams III on lap 11 an drove to victory. Jared Horstman, Phil Gressman, Dustin Daggett, and Brad Lamberson rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Hartford Motor Speedway

Hartford, Michigan

Friday, August 12, 2022

Qualifying

1. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 14.647[19]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.838[16]

3. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.935[13]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.996[5]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 15.065[18]

6. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 15.069[14]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 15.213[4]

8. 85-Dustin Daggett, 15.236[2]

9. 19-Jett Mann, 15.295[15]

10. 24D-Danny Sams III, 15.338[3]

11. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 15.363[1]

12. 7-Zane Devault, 15.401[9]

13. 28M-Conner Morrell, 15.477[11]

14. 58-Tony Bures, 15.511[12]

15. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 15.600[7]

16. 88N-Frank Neill, 15.649[6]

17. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 15.716[17]

18. 70-Eli Lakin, 15.859[8]

19. 31-Mike Astrauskas, 15.911[10]

DNS: 01-Ryan Ruhl, 15.911

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

2. 49T-Gregg Dalman[2]

3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[4]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[3]

5. 88N-Frank Neill[6]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

7. 31-Mike Astrauskas[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5E-Bobby Elliott[1]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

5. 01-Ryan Ruhl[7]

6. 58-Tony Bures[5]

7. 20A-Andy Chehowski[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Zane Devault[1]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

3. 84-Kyle Poortenga[3]

4. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]

5. 19-Jett Mann[2]

6. 70-Eli Lakin[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[5]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[8]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[9]

5. 27-Brad Lamberson[11]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

7. 16C-Tylar Rankin[7]

8. 84-Kyle Poortenga[10]

9. 5E-Bobby Elliott[1]

10. 28M-Conner Morrell[16]

11. 88N-Frank Neill[13]

12. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[12]

13. 70-Eli Lakin[18]

14. 31-Mike Astrauskas[19]

15. 19-Jett Mann[15]

16. 7-Zane Devault[4]

17. 01-Ryan Ruhl[14]

18. 58-Tony Bures[17]

19. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

20. 20A-Andy Chehowski[20]