Four-day World Finals schedule loaded with fan activities, action-packed racing, big money

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (Aug. 16, 2022) – By expanding to an epic four-day championship finale event, Nov. 2-5, the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte is bringing drivers and fans more action on and off the track.

Parades, parties, autograph sessions and more will be featured throughout the week between racing for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and Super DIRTcar Series ­– boasting a more than $600,000 overall purse.

The event commences Tuesday, Nov. 2, with the Hauler Load-In Parade and PRN Kick-off Party, featuring driver interviews, race cars and live music. Then, Wednesday, Nov. 3, will mark the first day of on-track action for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models.

And while the Super DIRTcar Series may not have on track action, its drivers will line the front stretch for a two-hour Fan Fest (2 to 4pm ET) before racing action, allowing fans to get up close to their favorite drivers and cars. World of Outlaws fans will have the same opportunity the next two days with a Fan Fest (from 2 to 4pm ET each night) for the Sprint Car drivers on Thursday and one for the Late Model drivers on Friday.

Thursday, Nov. 3, will see Feature action for the World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series, while Friday, Nov. 5, will host Features for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series.

Then, three champions will be crowned on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a massive night of action. Points accumulated from the previous nights will determine the Heat Race lineups for each Series. After competing for $15,000-to-win races during the weekday races, both World of Outlaws series will battle for $25,000-to-win in Saturday’s Feature. The Super DIRTcar Series will compete for $10,000 paydays during the week and $15,000 in the finale.

Before the Features, the famed 4X3 Wide Salute, placing the fields for the World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series on track at the same time, will grace the speedway for the most iconic photo opportunity in motorsports.

The storylines leading up to the event are building for an added level of excitement throughout the week as well. Three-time and defending Word of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet is on track to try and claim his fourth straight title, but drivers like David Gravel and Carson Macedo are still close behind, looking for their first championship.

In the Late Model Series, veteran driver Dennis Erb Jr. has a strong championship lead en route to his first title, but the two rookie contenders behind him, Tanner English and Max Blair, are dueling it out for the Rookie of the Year title.

Eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard is trying to defend his title from last year and secure a history-making ninth Series title.

