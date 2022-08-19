Danner, Reed, and Woody Win at Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Penn. (August 18, 2022) — Briggs Danner, Austin Reed, and Kevin Woody picked up feature victories Thursday night at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway.
Danner from Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series main event for his seventh victory of the 2022 season. Alex Bright, Joey Amantea, Mark Smith, and Steven Drevicki rounded out the top five.
Reed won his third PA Sprint Series 305 sprint car feature, the third of the 2022 season for the Newberrytown, Pennsylvania driver. Timmy Bitner, Matt Tebbs, Scott Frack, and Ken Duke rounded out the top five.
Woody won the ARDC Midget Car main event for his first feature win of the season over veteran driver John Heydenreich. Michael Markey, J.R. GBooth, and Mike Bittinger rounded out the top five.
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway
Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
Thursday, August 18, 2022
USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 5G-Briggs Danner
2. 20-Alex Bright
3. 88J-Joey Amantea
4. 75-Mark Smith
5. 19-Steven Drevicki
6. 7B-Aiden Borden
7. 11-Mike Thompson
8. 16cw-Eric Jennings
9. 57-JT Ferry
10. 87-Austin Graby
11. 12W-Troy Fraker
12. 67-Jason Cherry
13. 96-Lee Kauffman
14. 19T-Tylor Cochran
15. 42-John Fraker
16. 83S-Billy Ney
17. 75B-Bobby Butler
PA Sprint Series
Feature:
1. 34-Austin Reed
2. 01-Timmy Bitner
3. 15T-Matt Tebbs
4. 39X-Scott Frack
5. 67-Ken Duke
6. 19-Kruz Kepner
7. 52-Jeff Weaver
8. 5J-Logan Jones
9. 3-Levi Brungard
10. 66-Ryan Kissinger
11. 54-Mike Melair
12. 25-Dustin Young
13. 17-Owen Dimm
14. 06K-Erick Knopp
15. 1M-Paul Moyer
16. 03-Matthew Swift
17. 56-Tyler Snook
American Racing Drivers Club
Feature:
1. 0-Kevin Woody
2. 22-John Heydenreich
3. 29-Michael Markey
4. 5A-JR Booth
5. 7-Mike Bittinger
6. 21X-Shannon Mausteller
7. 11-RF Heydenreich
8. 50-Mark Sokol
9. 21-Miles Geffken