Danner, Reed, and Woody Win at Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Penn. (August 18, 2022) — Briggs Danner, Austin Reed, and Kevin Woody picked up feature victories Thursday night at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway.

Danner from Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series main event for his seventh victory of the 2022 season. Alex Bright, Joey Amantea, Mark Smith, and Steven Drevicki rounded out the top five.

Reed won his third PA Sprint Series 305 sprint car feature, the third of the 2022 season for the Newberrytown, Pennsylvania driver. Timmy Bitner, Matt Tebbs, Scott Frack, and Ken Duke rounded out the top five.

Woody won the ARDC Midget Car main event for his first feature win of the season over veteran driver John Heydenreich. Michael Markey, J.R. GBooth, and Mike Bittinger rounded out the top five.

Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway

Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Thursday, August 18, 2022

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 5G-Briggs Danner

2. 20-Alex Bright

3. 88J-Joey Amantea

4. 75-Mark Smith

5. 19-Steven Drevicki

6. 7B-Aiden Borden

7. 11-Mike Thompson

8. 16cw-Eric Jennings

9. 57-JT Ferry

10. 87-Austin Graby

11. 12W-Troy Fraker

12. 67-Jason Cherry

13. 96-Lee Kauffman

14. 19T-Tylor Cochran

15. 42-John Fraker

16. 83S-Billy Ney

17. 75B-Bobby Butler

PA Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 34-Austin Reed

2. 01-Timmy Bitner

3. 15T-Matt Tebbs

4. 39X-Scott Frack

5. 67-Ken Duke

6. 19-Kruz Kepner

7. 52-Jeff Weaver

8. 5J-Logan Jones

9. 3-Levi Brungard

10. 66-Ryan Kissinger

11. 54-Mike Melair

12. 25-Dustin Young

13. 17-Owen Dimm

14. 06K-Erick Knopp

15. 1M-Paul Moyer

16. 03-Matthew Swift

17. 56-Tyler Snook

American Racing Drivers Club

Feature:

1. 0-Kevin Woody

2. 22-John Heydenreich

3. 29-Michael Markey

4. 5A-JR Booth

5. 7-Mike Bittinger

6. 21X-Shannon Mausteller

7. 11-RF Heydenreich

8. 50-Mark Sokol

9. 21-Miles Geffken