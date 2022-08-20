Bettenhausen 100 Postponed to October 15

From Richie Murray

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (August 20, 2022) – Heavy overnight rain that has carried over into the Saturday morning hours has forced postponement of the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza and MiteXstream at the Illinois State Fairgrounds to Saturday, October 15.

The Sunday, August 21, portion of the event, featuring the ARCA Menards Series is still scheduled as planned.

Saturday’s program was scheduled to have the USAC Silver Crown National Championship and DIRTcar Sportsman. Over 40 Silver Crown cars were entered for the historic event.

The Sunday afternoon Atlas 100 presented by MiteXstream will see the ARCA Menards Series in the stock car portion of the weekend. The DIRTcar Sportsman will also qualify and run their feature event.

Tickets for the ARCA event can be purchased at the Illinois State Fair box office in advance for a $5 discount or on race day upon arrival.

For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com and www.usacracing.com.