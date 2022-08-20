Jadon Rogers Wins at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (August 19, 2022) — Jadon Rogers won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Bloomington Speedway. Rogers, who started in the pole position, held off 12th starting Brent Beauchamp for the victory. Jordan Kinser, Ricky Lewis, and Cody Trammell rounded out the top five.

Bryce Norris won the 305 sprint car feature.

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, August 19, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Brady Short[5]

2. 44-Geoff Ensign[8]

3. 04-Jordan Kinser[1]

4. 41-Ricky Lewis[6]

5. 98-Brandon Morin[3]

6. 26T-Matt Thompson[4]

7. 39-Andy Bradley[9]

8. 22-Brandon Spencer[7]

9. 55-John Ivers[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16B-Harley Burns[1]

2. 99-Alec Sipes[2]

3. 17GP-Max Adams[4]

4. 53-Brayden Fox[3]

5. 24-Landon Simon[5]

6. 71B-Braxton Cummings[6]

7. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[7]

8. 37-Dave Gross[9]

DNS: 9G-Dustin Griffitts

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[2]

3. 57-Cole Bodine[1]

4. 11-Brent Beauchamp[4]

5. 27-Cody Trammell[6]

6. 34-Sterling Cling[5]

7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[7]

8. 24M-Hunter Maddox[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 71B-Braxton Cummings[2]

2. 26T-Matt Thompson[1]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer[7]

4. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[6]

5. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[5]

6. 39-Andy Bradley[4]

7. 24M-Hunter Maddox[9]

8. 37-Dave Gross[8]

9. 55-John Ivers[10]

DNS: 34-Sterling Cling

DNS: 9G-Dustin Griffitts

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[1]

2. 11-Brent Beauchamp[12]

3. 04-Jordan Kinser[7]

4. 41-Ricky Lewis[10]

5. 27-Cody Trammell[15]

6. 24P-Tye Mihocko[6]

7. 36-Brady Short[3]

8. 53-Brayden Fox[11]

9. 99-Alec Sipes[5]

10. 44-Geoff Ensign[4]

11. 71B-Braxton Cummings[16]

12. 17GP-Max Adams[8]

13. 98-Brandon Morin[13]

14. 26T-Matt Thompson[17]

15. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[19]

16. 57-Cole Bodine[9]

17. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[20]

18. 16B-Harley Burns[2]

19. 24-Landon Simon[14]

20. 22-Brandon Spencer[18]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 37-Bryce Norris[1]

2. 21A-Bradley Sterrett[5]

3. 83-Carson Dillion[2]

4. 5-Terry Arthur[3]

5. 39-Justin Mathews[4]

6. 24X-Levi Winget[8]

7. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[7]

8. 75-Richie Gaines[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Ethan Barrow[1]

2. 23P-John Paynter Jr[2]

3. 23J-Jordan Welch[3]

4. 3C-Ryan Tusing[5]

5. 15J-Jeff Wimmenauer[4]

6. 26-Keith Langley[7]

7. 45-Eric Perrott[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 37-Bryce Norris[1]

2. 14-Ethan Barrow[2]

3. 21A-Bradley Sterrett[3]

4. 15J-Jeff Wimmenauer[10]

5. 23P-John Paynter Jr[4]

6. 3C-Ryan Tusing[8]

7. 23J-Jordan Welch[6]

8. 83-Carson Dillion[5]

9. 39-Justin Mathews[9]

10. 5-Terry Arthur[7]

11. 45-Eric Perrott[14]

12. 75-Richie Gaines[15]

13. 24X-Levi Winget[11]

14. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[13]

15. 26-Keith Langley[12]