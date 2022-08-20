Skylar Gee Scores First Career Attica Victory

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (August 19, 2022) — Canadian Skylar Gee survived a restart with just two laps to go and drove to his first career 410 sprint car win at Attica Raceway Park Friday, Aug. 19 on American Car Wash Systems/Morgan Stanley Night.

Gee, aboard the Logan Fenton Racing #99, led all 30 laps of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints A-main, but it wasn’t easy as Tyler Gunn pressured him several times late in the race but when Gunn jumped the cushion and flipped in turn four with two laps to go, Gee had clear sailing, hitting his marks perfectly on the restart and driving to the victory worth $3,500.

After tangling with Chris Andrews battling for fifth early, Attica point leader Cole Macedo came back to finish second ahead of DJ Foos who edged Tim Shaffer and Trey Jacobs. Macedo’s rally will add to his point lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“I feel like we should have had a few here but it’s a tough place to win. That last restart I see the 18 car (Macedo) behind you so you know you have to be perfect. I thought I cut two really good laps there at the end. I have to thank my dad, Jack, Tim…they’ve been working hard all year. We haven’t had any luck. It feels like things are turning around and we’re getting up front and win some races. The cautions really helped me…traffic was tough. I tried to give it away early in the race,” said Gee beside his Dirt Sharks Excavation/ Pack Rat Dumpster, Strong Properties backed machine.

In a caution-filled 25 lap Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature, Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels powered away to a dominating victory, his fourth of the season and 14th of his career at Attica, placing him 5th on the division’s all-time win list. The 2017, 2020 and 2021 Attica late model champion has not finished out of the top five all season at Attica and has seven overall victories in 2022 at various tracks.

Teenager Collin Shipley would get by Mike Bores on the last lap to steal second with BJ Gregory and Larry Bellman rounding out the top five.

“The cushion in three and four was very treacherous. I knew Markham (Ryan) would be up there and I just tried not to screw it up. What year we are having….this car is just really good,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating backed #51.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller, a three time and defending Attica champion, drove from eighth to third in just eight laps of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main and then blasted from third to the lead a lap later and drove away to his fourth win of the season at Attica and his sixth overall victory of 2022. The win was Miller’s 35th career 305 victory at the track and pulls him closer to Paul Weaver in the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales standings.

Kody Brewer drove a fantastic race to finish second with Matt Foos charging from 11th to third followed by 10th starter Kasey Jedrzejek and Jimmy McGrath.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, August 19, 2022

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.599; 2.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.708; 3.18-Cole Macedo, 12.709; 4.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.716; 5.99-Skyler Gee, 12.748; 6.23-Chris Andrews, 12.754; 7.28-Tim Shaffer, 12.773; 8.25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.802; 9.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.813; 10.47BC-Emerson Axson, 12.850; 11.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.126; 12.9-Ricky Peterson, 13.254; 13.2+-Brian Smith, 13.275; 14.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.281; 15.5T-Travis Philo, 13.291; 16.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.301; 17.49I-John Ivy, 13.440; 18.20-Danial Burkhart, 13.657; 19.6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.658; 20.42-Boston Mead, 13.697; 21.87-Paul Dues, 13.961; 22.22M-Dan McCarron, 14.118;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 28-Tim Shaffer[3] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 4. 9-Ricky Peterson[2] ; 5. 12-Kyle Capodice[1] ; 6. 42-Boston Mead[7] ; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[8] ; 8. 20-Danial Burkhart[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skyler Gee[2] ; 2. 47BC-Emerson Axson[1] ; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5] ; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 7. 87-Paul Dues[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 2. 23-Chris Andrews[3] ; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 6. 49I-John Ivy[6] ; 7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7]

A-Main 1 – (0 Laps)

1. 99-Skyler Gee[1] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[3] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[2] ; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer[8] ; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7] ; 6. 47BC-Emerson Axson[5] ; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12] ; 8. 12-Kyle Capodice[13] ; 9. 49I-John Ivy[18] ; 10. 2+-Brian Smith[14] ; 11. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 12. 15K-Creed Kemenah[17] ; 13. 20-Danial Burkhart[22] ; 14. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 15. 42-Boston Mead[16] ; 16. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[15] ; 17. 6J-Jonah Aumend[21] ; 18. 87-Paul Dues[20] ; 19. 25R-Jordan Ryan[10] ; 20. 9-Ricky Peterson[11] ; 21. 22M-Dan McCarron[19] ; 22. 23-Chris Andrews[4]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Qualifying

1.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.761; 2.19R-Steve Rando, 13.898; 3.26-Jamie Miller, 13.944; 4.31-Paul Weaver, 13.964; 5.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.985; 6.5-Kody Brewer, 14.016; 7.X-Mike Keegan, 14.042; 8.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.047; 9.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.086; 10.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.096; 11.12F-Matt Foos, 14.120; 12.2-Brenden Torok, 14.162; 13.29-Zeth Sabo, 14.163; 14.47-Matt Lucius, 14.168; 15.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.176; 16.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.195; 17.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.196; 18.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.197; 19.5I-John Ivy, 14.241; 20.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.245; 21.63-Randy Ruble, 14.281; 22.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.320; 23.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.346; 24.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.366; 25.3V-Chris Verda, 14.505; 26.78-Austin Black, 14.515; 27.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.534; 28.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.624; 29.86-Zack Miller, 15.063;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[5] ; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8] ; 8. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5] ; 3. 12F-Matt Foos[4] ; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 5. 3F-Wade Fraley[6] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7] ; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[3] ; 3. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 4. 34-Jud Dickerson[2] ; 5. 78-Austin Black[6] ; 6. 92-Kevin Hawk[7] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[5]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 2. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 4. 31-Paul Weaver[3] ; 5. 5I-John Ivy[5] ; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[6] ; 7. 86-Zack Miller[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1] ; 2. 3F-Wade Fraley[2] ; 3. 5I-John Ivy[4] ; 4. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 5. 78-Austin Black[3] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9] ; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[8] ; 8. 2-Brenden Torok[5] ; 9. 92-Kevin Hawk[7] ; 10. 51M-Haldon Miller[12] ; 11. 86-Zack Miller[11] ; 12. 13S-Drew Siferd[10]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[8] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[4] ; 3. 12F-Matt Foos[11] ; 4. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[10] ; 5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[2] ; 6. 31-Paul Weaver[16] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 8. X-Mike Keegan[1] ; 9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 10. 15K-Creed Kemenah[17] ; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13] ; 12. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5] ; 13. 5I-John Ivy[19] ; 14. 3F-Wade Fraley[18] ; 15. 19R-Steve Rando[9] ; 16. 9R-Logan Riehl[3] ; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[22] ; 18. 78-Austin Black[21] ; 19. 34-Jud Dickerson[15] ; 20. 63-Randy Ruble[14] ; 21. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[20] ; 22. 47-Matt Lucius[12]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com

Qualifying

1.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.921; 2.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.156; 3.94-Mike Bores, 15.163; 4.56-BJ Gregory, 15.269; 5.51-Devin Shiels, 15.293; 6.101-Chester Fitch, 15.360; 7.59-Larry Bellman, 15.459; 8.44-Colin Shipley, 15.461; 9.36-Matt Irey, 15.659; 10.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.745; 11.27-Ken Hahn, 15.762; 12.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.148; 13.69R-Doug Baird, 16.553; 14.30-Nate Potts, 16.603; 15.16-Steve Sabo, 16.717; 16.11-Austin Gibson, 17.549; 17.92-Justin Chance, 99.998; 18.03-Jim Gingery, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 3. 56-BJ Gregory[3] ; 4. 59-Larry Bellman[1] ; 5. 27-Ken Hahn[6] ; 6. 44-Colin Shipley[5] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 8. 16-Steve Sabo[8] ; 9. 92-Justin Chance[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 3. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 5. 30-Nate Potts[7] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[8] ; 7. 20H-Troy Hahn[6] ; 8. 03-Jim Gingery[9] ; 9. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 2. 44-Colin Shipley[11] ; 3. 94-Mike Bores[6] ; 4. 56-BJ Gregory[3] ; 5. 59-Larry Bellman[7] ; 6. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 7. 36-Matt Irey[5] ; 8. 74-Jeff Warnick[8] ; 9. 27-Ken Hahn[9] ; 10. 101-Chester Fitch[2] ; 11. 92-Justin Chance[17] ; 12. 16-Steve Sabo[15] ; 13. 69R-Doug Baird[13] ; 14. 11-Austin Gibson[12] ; 15. 30-Nate Potts[10] ; 16. 03-Jim Gingery[16] ; 17. 20H-Troy Hahn[14]