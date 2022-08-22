Brian Brown Victorious in Missouri State Fair POWRi 410 Outlaw Finale

From POWRi

SEDALIA, Mo. (August 21, 2022) — Brian Brown would use a late-race restart to perfection for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League feature event at the Missouri State Fair Finale Event in the elbows-up historic half-mile main event to notch his first career series feature victory in front of a great home-state crowd.

Cruising onto the track, Ayrton Gennetten would clock quick-time with 16.937-qualifying time as heat racing action would witness Slater Helt and Kameron Key each earn an early competitional victory.

Going into the initial green flag start would see high point qualifier and pole-sitter Brian Brown battle outside front-row companion Roger Crockett into the first pair of corners as Roger Crockett would gain the early racing advantage.

Holding steady out front, Crockett would appear to be the driver to beat establishing a near five-second advantage over Brian Brown, Slater Helt, Riley Kreisel, and Ayrton Gennetten in the first half of the twenty-lap feature event.

Surging late would find pole-sitter Brian Brown solidify victory in the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League at the Missouri State Fair Speedway by grabbing the lead with less than five laps remaining with one-time leader Roger Crockett finishing in a hard-fought runner-up placement.

Running smooth and gaining ground late would find see Ayrton Gennetten finish third with Slater Helt finishing fourth in a battle as Ben Brown rounded out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League in the Missouri State Fair closing event.

POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series

Missouri State Fair Speedway,

Sedalia, Missouri

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Qualifying

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.937[2]

2. 21B-Brian Brown, 16.985[8]

3. 11-Roger Crockett, 17.210[6]

4. 7B-Ben Brown, 17.443[13]

5. 91-Riley Kreisel, 17.537[1]

6. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 17.693[9]

7. 22S-Slater Helt, 17.707[4]

8. 21-Kameron Key, 17.708[3]

9. 93-Taylor Walton, 18.324[10]

10. 9C-Tony Crank, 19.250[11]

11. 40S-Shain Kaiser, 19.461[5]

12. 23F-Matt Fox, 19.766[12]

13. 19B-Brady Parmeley, 20.667[15]

14. 21P-Adam Parmeley, 20.733[14]

15. 21X-Gunner Ramey, 20.733[7].

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22S-Slater Helt[1]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

4. 40S-Shain Kaiser[6]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

6. 19B-Brady Parmeley[7]

7. 93-Taylor Walton[5]

DNS: 21X-Gunner Ramey.

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Kameron Key[1]

2. 21B-Brian Brown[4]

3. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]

4. 7B-Ben Brown[3]

5. 9C-Tony Crank[5]

6. 23F-Matt Fox[6]

7. 21P-Adam Parmeley[7].

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 21B-Brian Brown[1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[2]

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]

4. 22S-Slater Helt[4]

5. 7B-Ben Brown[7]

6. 21X-Gunner Ramey[15]

7. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]

8. 21-Kameron Key[5]

9. 9C-Tony Crank[10]

10. 23F-Matt Fox[12]

11. 19B-Brady Parmeley[11]

12. 50K-Kyle Bellm[8]

13. 40S-Shain Kaiser[9]

14. 21P-Adam Parmeley[14]

15. 93-Taylor Walton[13]