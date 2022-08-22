Greek Shakes Bad Luck To Become 75th Different CRSA Winner, Wins At Thunder Mountain

By Steven Ovens

(CENTER LISLE, NY) – Oneonta, NY pilot Ronnie Greek branched out on his own with a car fielded by his own race team for 2022. To say that this new venture has been a struggle would be a massive understatement.

The team chased what they thought was a fuel system issue for several races, only to discover an electrical issue was what ailed his Amish Barn Company No. 28. Then last week at Afton Motorsports Park, Greek’s Midtel, Cricket Keto Realty mount went barrel-rolling through Turn 4 in a heat race. Drivers from no less than five teams pieced Greek’s ride back together just to make the feature.

Needless to say, Greek was due for a good run and it was Thunder Mountain Speedway who finally showed his team the light at the end of the tunnel of bad luck. Greek dominated his heat race and would draw the pole position for the 25-lap A-Main on Midstate Basement Authorities Night.

With championship contender Dalton Herrick drawing the runner-up starting spot, at a track he has won four-in-a-row at one point, Greek’s task looked tall. But for twenty-five laps, Greek put all the bad luck behind him and kept Herrick at arm’s reach away to score his first career Super Gen Products CRSA Sprints victory.

Greek added his name on the list of now 75 different CRSA Sprints A-Main winners in series history. He is the second-straight first-time winner at Thunder Mountain and is now one of five different drivers in series history to score their series first on the mountain at the Spoonhower promoted facility.

Herrick may not have scored another Thunder Mountain victory, but he did take a large bite out of Jordan Hutton’s points lead. The McDonough, NY driver gained points in the heat race and A-Main to narrow his deficit to Hutton to a mere 3 points, heading to a track nobody currently on tour has notes for at Skyline.

Peter Dance got his first tour victory at Thunder Mountain in July and came back to this track with a renewed confidence. Dance had a solid night bringing home a podium finish. Chad Miller brought his No. 88c home in fourth with Afton Motorsports Park winner from eight days prior, Dana Wagner, completing the top five.

Jordan Hutton passed six cars to come from his twelfth starting spot to finish sixth and earn the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger of the Race. He would also earn $25 from the Maguire Family of Dealerships “Maguire Magnificent Move of the Race”. Eagle Enterprises $25 Heat Wins went to Trevor Years and Ronnie Greek. With Midstate Basement Authorities in the house on Saturday night, Greene, NY driver Calvin Wheelock was awarded $25 for the “Midstate Out of the Basement Award”.

The CRSA Sprints will now head to a highly anticipated return to Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park for the first time in ten years and only the second time in CRSA Sprints history on Saturday September 10.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for 2022 include A-Verdi Storage Containers, Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Eagle Enterprises, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, DisBatch Brewing Company, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2022 schedule please visit our website www.crsasprints.com

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

SUPER GEN PRODUCTS CRSA SPRINTS @ THUNDER MOUNTAIN SPEEDWAY OFFICIAL RESULTS- Saturday August 20th, 2022:

A-MAIN RESULTS (25 Laps): 1. 28-Ron Greek[1] ($1,000); 2. 29-Dalton Herrick[2]; 3. 56D-Peter Dance[8]; 4. 88C-Chad Miller[7]; 5. 25W-Dana Wagner[6]; 6. 66-Jordan Hutton[12]; 7. 4T-Ray Preston[5]; 8. 9K-Kyle Pierce[10]; 9. 22-Tomy Moreau[4]; 10. 13T-Trevor Years[3]; 11. 112-Mike VanPelt[9]; 12. J27-John Cunningham[11]; 13. 4-Cliff Pierce[14]; 14. 7W-Calvin Wheelock[13]

Eagle Enterprises Heat Bonuses $25: 13T Trevor Years, 28 Ronnie Greek

Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus: 66 Jordan Hutton +6 Spots

Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move of the Race”: 66 Jordan Hutton

Midstate Basement Authorities “Out of the Basement” Bonus: 7W Calvin Wheelock

Heats (8 laps)

#1: 1. 13T-Trevor Years[2]; 2. 22-Tomy Moreau[1]; 3. 29-Dalton Herrick[6]; 4. 88C-Chad Miller[5]; 5. 112-Mike VanPelt[4]; 6. J27-John Cunningham[7]; 7. 7W-Calvin Wheelock[3]

#2: 1. 28-Ron Greek[2]; 2. 4T-Ray Preston[1]; 3. 25W-Dana Wagner[3]; 4. 56D-Peter Dance[6]; 5. 9K-Kyle Pierce[4]; 6. 66-Jordan Hutton[5]; 7. 4-Cliff Pierce[7]