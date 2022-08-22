POWRi WAR Returns to Central Missouri Speedway on August 27

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/22/22) Closing in on a few events remaining in the seasonal finale, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will next compete on Saturday, August 27th at Central Missouri Speedway in Warrensburg Missouri.

Classes scheduled for competition at Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday, August 27th for the Midwest Coatings LLC Night at the Races include the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, POWRi Midwest Mods, POWRi Super Stock, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

Saturday, August 27 | Central Missouri Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 4:30 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:45 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Saturday, August 27 | Central Missouri Speedway Ticket Pricing:

General Admission: $20.00

Student/Military/Seniors(+65): $15.00

Kids 6-12: $6.00

Children Under 6: FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Track details for Central Missouri Speedway including points standings, location, and facility details can be found online at www.centralmissourispeedway.net | 5 NE County Road V, Warrensburg, MO 64093.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.