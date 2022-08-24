Bradley Terrell Bests Hunt Series Field During Soares Classic at Petaluma Speedway

Peterson Media

(Petaluma, CA)- For the second time in 2022, Bradley Terrell was standing high atop his car in victory lane celebrating a Hunt Series win. Winning the season opening event at Petaluma Speedway back in March, Terrell matched that effort on Saturday night as he again picked up the win at his home track during the 11th Soares Classic.

Shawn Arriaga and Daniel Whitley led the field to green, but behind them third starting Terrell was primed for a strong night as he jumped into the lead on the race’s opening lap.

While Terrell was solid out front, Whitley settled into the second spot as he did all he could to keep pace with the early leader, however he’d feel pressure soon from Josh Young.

Terrell continued to lead the way over Whitely and Young, and Shawn Jones but behind them Shawn Jones was working his way into the fray from his eighth starting position.

In the closing laps of the feature, Young was able to make a big move to move into the second position on the 19th. While Whitley slipped back to third, the most entertaining battle of the night was the battle for third as he and Jones swapped the position in the closing lap.

Terrell went on to pick up the win as Young ran second as Jones took the final spot on the podium over Whitley and Nick Larson rounding out the Top-Five.

Saturday night a total of 32 cars checked into Petaluma Speedway and it was Shawn Arriaga earning Dependable Crane Fast Time.

Arriaga picked up the win in Benic Enterprises Heat Race No. 1, Jones won Brown and Miller Heat Race No. 2, Young won King Racing Products Heat Race No. 3, and Trey Walters was victorious in Santomauro Racing Products Heat No. 4.

Marcus Hardina picked up the Santomauro Racing Products Hard Charger by way of his charge from 13th to sixth, while Evan Gularte was the Hard Luck Award presented by Matt Streeter Racing recipient.

Finishing 15th, Heath Holdsclaw picked up the BR Motorsports P15 Award, Mark Hanson won the Arbo Tech Best Presenting Feature Car award, and Trey Walters earned the Vahlco Wheels Cool Move of the Night.

A Main Finishing Order

1. Bradley Terrell #11

2. Josh Young #7EJ

3. Shawn Jones #6

4. Daniel Whitley #3T

5. Nick Larson #24N

6. Marcus Hardina #21X

7. Jake Morgan #7M

8. Mark Hanson #79

9. Brent Steck #2STX

10. Trey Walters #7

11. Shawn Arriaga #32

12. Adam Christain #12C

13. David Lindt Jr. #5150

14. Jarrett Soares #12

15. Heath Holdsclaw #33

16. Ethan Lanfri #31P

17. Keith Calvino #73

18. Scott Clough #60

19. Shane Hopkins #51

20. Anthony Snow #17

21. George Nielson #23

22. Evan Gularte #17M

ON TAP: The Hunt Series will be idle this weekend but return to racing action for a two-day show at Placerville Speedway on Saturday September 3rd and Sunday September 4th.