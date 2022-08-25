FAST Prepares For First Ever Pennsylvania Stops

By Aaron Fry

For the first time in tour history, the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt winged 410 sprint cars will cross into the Keystone state for a pair of shows on two very fast race tracks. Saturday night, August 27th will see the bravest of the brave tackle the “Monster Half Mile” at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. It is one of the largest tracks the sprint cars see all season but also is the widest, providing plenty of room for incredible high-speed racing. On Sunday, the tour will make a stop at the Tri-City Raceway Park near Franklin, Pennsylvania. It is a track with a rich tradition in sprint car racing and promises to provide plenty of excitement.

Bradner, Ohio’s Nate Dussel leads to tour point standings and is also the winningest driver on the season with 4 main event victories coming at Ohio Valley Speedway, Fremont Speedway, I-96 Speedway and most recently at Waynesfield Raceway Park. However, it has been his consistency that has done the most to keep him out front. Holmesville. Ohio’s Lee Jacobs has had a season nearly as consistent as Dussel, but finds himself second in the standings, 110 points back. Lee’s only tour win of 2022 came at Atomic Speedway in late June.

Fresh off a win two races back is Ricky Peterson from Rawson, Ohio who sits third in the standings. Boston, Massachusetts driver Sean Rayhall has been fast all season, but luck has not been on his side. Rayhall is in the number four position with Newark, Ohio’s Mitch Harble rounding out the top 5 after back to back good runs at Wayne County and Fremont. The balance of the top 10 includes Zeth Sabo, Justtin Adams, Trey Jacobs, Jack Sodeman Jr and Nathan Skaggs.

It will be a 2-day showdown of epic proportions at high speeds. Will a FAST tour regular take the first wins in Pennsylvania? Or will the tough western PA local teams have success defending the home turf? The only way to find out is to make plans to be there!

Saturday at Pittsburgh, pit gates will be open all day. Grandstands open at 5 pm. Driver meeting at 5:30 with hot lap at 6 and racing at 7. Adult general admission is $20 with seniors $19. Ages 13-16 is $15, ages 6-12 is $5 and kids under 6 are free. Pit passes will be $40. There will be no methanol for sale at Pittsburgh.

On Sunday at Tri-City, pit gates will again be open all day. Teams are welcome to camp in the pit area Saturday night. Pits will be cleared and officially opened at 2 pm with general admission at 4. Driver meeting will be at 4:45 with hot laps at 5:30. FAST will run first all night and we pledge to get teams out and on the road at an early time. Adult general admission will be $20 with seniors $18, students $15 and kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes will be $35.

For competing teams, all cars must be on four corner Hoosier tires. The right rear must be a spec H15 or Medium. The left rears must be the H12 series. You do not have to run the same right rear all night. Tires will be available both nights from FAST and from Hoosier Tire Mid Atlantic. Wings must be flat top with maximum 2″ wicker bill. No mufflers required at either venue. The standard FAST purse is in effect each night as follows: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Heat races also pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breed Rescue, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel. Hard Charger and Hard Luck awards of $50 will be paid by Kear’s Speed Shop and Elizabeth Gardner Photography. As always, there are NO memberships or entry fees to race with FAST.