Clark Wins 305 Madness at Atomic Speedway

CHLLICOTHE, Ohio (August 27, 2022) — Justin Clark won the feature event during “305 Madness” Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. The current IMCA RaceSaver National point leader bested a field made up of stars from the Allegheny Sprint Tour, Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series, and Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series for the victory leading into the division’s biggest race of the season next week during the IMCA RaceSaver Super Nationals at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska. The win was Clark’s 12th of the 2022 season.

Bryce Norris, Bradley Galeridge, Autin Powell, and Max Guliford rounded out the top five.

Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

305 Madness

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Qualifying

1. 19-Bradley Galedrige, 13.334[7]

2. 71A-Ayrton Olsen, 13.351[3]

3. 79-Chris Miller, 13.518[27]

4. 78-Justin Clark, 13.524[29]

5. 25-Wyatt Justice, 13.570[2]

6. 22J-Joe Allagree, 13.601[12]

7. 17K-Steven Kenawell Jr, 13.657[8]

8. 12-Kyle Kruger, 13.675[9]

9. 37-Bryce Norris, 13.710[20]

10. 21G-Roman Gephart, 13.746[13]

11. 83-Carson Dillion, 13.761[21]

12. 17P-Austin Powell, 13.856[25]

13. 14C-Danny Clark, 13.865[24]

14. C31-Brad Graves, 13.920[5]

15. 51-Chase Baker, 13.923[10]

16. 37M-Max Guilford, 13.955[17]

17. 8C-Lewie Christian, 13.963[19]

18. A79-Ashley Tackett, 13.998[14]

19. 71-Joe Coggin, 14.039[4]

20. 11R-Blayne Ridgley, 14.069[1]

21. 11J-James Moore, 14.114[18]

22. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 14.197[22]

23. 44-Jason Young, 14.215[16]

24. 14S-Jacob Stickle, 14.289[23]

25. 7S-Jonathon Singleton, 14.585[11]

26. 1H-Hunter Young, 14.601[6]

27. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr, 14.848[26]

28. (DQ) 22H-Rod Henning, 13.379[15]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 78-Justin Clark[2]

2. 19-Bradley Galedrige[1]

3. 17P-Austin Powell[4]

4. 37M-Max Guilford[5]

5. 14S-Jacob Stickle[7]

6. 9-Matt Warner[8]

7. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[6]

8. 12-Kyle Kruger[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 37-Bryce Norris[3]

2. 8C-Lewie Christian[5]

3. 71A-Ayrton Olsen[1]

4. 14C-Danny Clark[4]

5. 25-Wyatt Justice[2]

6. 11J-James Moore[6]

7. 7S-Jonathon Singleton[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22H-Rod Henning[1]

2. 22J-Joe Allagree[2]

3. 21G-Roman Gephart[3]

4. 16E-Caleb Erwin[6]

5. C31-Brad Graves[4]

6. A79-Ashley Tackett[5]

7. 1H-Hunter Young[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17K-Steven Kenawell Jr[2]

2. 79-Chris Miller[1]

3. 83-Carson Dillion[3]

4. 51-Chase Baker[4]

5. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[7]

6. 71-Joe Coggin[5]

7. 44-Jason Young[6]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 78-Justin Clark

2. 37-Bryce Norris[1]

3. 22H-Rod Henning[4]

4. 17K-Steven Kenawell Jr[3]

5. 22J-Joe Allagree[6]

6. 19-Bradley Galedrige[8]

7. 8C-Lewie Christian[5]

8. 79-Chris Miller[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 14S-Jacob Stickle[1]

2. 25-Wyatt Justice[2]

3. 11J-James Moore[6]

4. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[4]

5. A79-Ashley Tackett[7]

6. 12-Kyle Kruger[13]

7. 9-Matt Warner[5]

8. 71-Joe Coggin[8]

9. 1H-Hunter Young[11]

10. 11R-Blayne Ridgley[9]

11. 7S-Jonathon Singleton[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 78-Justin Clark[1]

2. 37-Bryce Norris[2]

3. 19-Bradley Galedrige[6]

4. 17P-Austin Powell[9]

5. 37M-Max Guilford[20]

6. 17K-Steven Kenawell Jr[4]

7. 79-Chris Miller[8]

8. 83-Carson Dillion[12]

9. 21G-Roman Gephart[11]

10. 51-Chase Baker[15]

11. 71A-Ayrton Olsen[10]

12. 14S-Jacob Stickle[16]

13. 25-Wyatt Justice[17]

14. 11J-James Moore[18]

15. 14C-Danny Clark[13]

16. 22J-Joe Allagree[5]

17. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[19]

18. 8C-Lewie Christian[7]

19. 16E-Caleb Erwin[14]

20. (DQ) 22H-Rod Henning[3]