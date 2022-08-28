Shane Golobic Wins Legends Night at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (August 27, 2022) — Shane Golobic won the feature event Saturday at Placerville Speedway during an “Legends Night” at Placerville Speedway that saw two of the west coast’s most prominent sprint car drivers climb out of the cockpit for the final time.

Golobic passed Dominic Scelzi in the early stages of the 25-lap main event and drove away to victory. Colby Copeland, Michael Pombo, Kyle Hirst, and Tanner Carrick rounded out the top five.

Brothers Paul and Bobby McMahan suited up for the final times in their sprint car careers during Saturday’s program. Paul’s night ended with a fifth place run in the B-Main while Bobby finished fourth in the second B-Main.

Legends Night

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 22-Ryan Bernal, 10.978

2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.006

3. 5B-Colby Copeland, 11.029

4. 5H-Blake Carrick, 11.100

5. 121-Caeden Steele, 11.130

6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.132

7. 42X-Tim Kaeding, 11.203

8. 98M-Michael Pombo, 11.214

9. 21M-Michael Ing, 11.221

10. 9L-Luke Hayes, 11.221

11. 21-Shane Hopkins, 11.226

12. 9-Tyler Brown, 11.292

13. 12J-John Clark, 11.320

14. 5V-Landon Brooks, 11.320

15. 12-Bobby McMahan, 11.332

16. 20-Justin Bradway, 11.343

17. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 11.396

18. 98-Chris Masters, 11.415

19. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 11.465

20. 25-Justin Johnson, 11.488

21. 5A-Lonny Alton, 12.634

22. 33T-Jimmy Trulli, 0.000

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 29-Willie Croft, 10.917

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 10.965

3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 11.047

4. 94X-Kyle Hirst, 11.048

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.131

6. 17-Kalib Henry, 11.169

7. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 11.197

8. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.227

9. 115-Nick Parker, 11.228

10. 34-Andy Gregg, 11.235

11. 2X-Max Mittry, 11.239

12. 3C-Paul McMahan, 11.250

13. 7C-Tony Gomes, 11.254

14. 1-Chance Grasty, 11.325

15. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 11.337

16. 4-Jodie Robinson, 11.356

17. 15-Michael Sellers, 11.509

18. 94-Greg Decaires V, 11.569

19. X1-Sean Becker, 11.591

20. 7V-Wyatt VanLare, 11.621

21. 75-Bill Smith, 11.721

22. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 11.725

Heat Race #1:

1. 42X-Tim Kaeding

2. 5B-Colby Copeland

3. 21M-Michael Ing

4. 12J-John Clark

5. 22-Ryan Bernal

6. 21-Shane Hopkins

7. 85-C.J. Humphreys

8. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

9. 12-Bobby McMahan

10. 121-Caeden Steele

11. 5A-Lonny Alton

Heat Race #2:

1. 98M-Michael Pombo

2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 5H-Blake Carrick

5. 20-Justin Bradway

6. 5V-Landon Brooks

7. 9L-Luke Hayes

8. 9-Tyler Brown

9. 25-Justin Johnson

10. 98-Chris Masters

Heat Race #3:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 29-Willie Croft

3. 92-Andy Forsberg

4. 83T-Tanner Carrick

5. 7C-Tony Gomes

6. 2X-Max Mittry

7. X1-Sean Becker

8. 115-Nick Parker

9. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

10. 15-Michael Sellers

11. 75-Bill Smith

Heat Race #4:

1. 17-Kalib Henry

2. 93-Stephen Ingraham

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi

4. 94X-Kyle Hirst

5. 3C-Paul McMahan

6. 34-Andy Gregg

7. 94-Greg Decaires V

8. 4-Jodie Robinson

9. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte

10. 7V-Wyatt VanLare

11. 1-Chance Grasty

B-Main #1:

1. 22-Ryan Bernal

2. 121-Caeden Steele

3. 5V-Landon Brooks

4. 12-Bobby McMahan

5. 20-Justin Bradway

6. 9L-Luke Hayes

7. 85-C.J. Humphreys

8. 98-Chris Masters

9. 33T-Jimmy Trulli

10. 21-Shane Hopkins

11. 25-Justin Johnson

12. 9-Tyler Brown

13. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

14. 5A-Lonny Alton

B-Main #2:

1. 2X-Max Mittry

2. 34-Andy Gregg

3. 115-Nick Parker

4. 3C-Paul McMahan

5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

6. 4-Jodie Robinson

7. 7C-Tony Gomes

8. X1-Sean Becker

9. 94-Greg Decaires V

10. 15-Michael Sellers

11. 1-Chance Grasty

12. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte

13. 75-Bill Smith

14. 7V-Wyatt VanLare

Feature:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 5B-Colby Copeland

3. 98M-Michael Pombo

4. 94X-Kyle Hirst

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick

6. 41-Dominic Scelzi

7. 17-Kalib Henry

8. 2X-Max Mittry

9. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield

10. 42X-Tim Kaeding

11. 92-Andy Forsberg

12. 121-Caeden Steele

13. 93-Stephen Ingraham

14. 21M-Michael Ing

15. 4SA-Justin Sanders

16. 29-Willie Croft

17. 5H-Blake Carrick

18. 34-Andy Gregg

19. 12J-John Clark

20. 22-Ryan Bernal