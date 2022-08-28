Shane Golobic Wins Legends Night at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (August 27, 2022) — Shane Golobic won the feature event Saturday at Placerville Speedway during an “Legends Night” at Placerville Speedway that saw two of the west coast’s most prominent sprint car drivers climb out of the cockpit for the final time.
Golobic passed Dominic Scelzi in the early stages of the 25-lap main event and drove away to victory. Colby Copeland, Michael Pombo, Kyle Hirst, and Tanner Carrick rounded out the top five.
Brothers Paul and Bobby McMahan suited up for the final times in their sprint car careers during Saturday’s program. Paul’s night ended with a fifth place run in the B-Main while Bobby finished fourth in the second B-Main.
Legends Night
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday, August 27, 2022
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight A:
1. 22-Ryan Bernal, 10.978
2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.006
3. 5B-Colby Copeland, 11.029
4. 5H-Blake Carrick, 11.100
5. 121-Caeden Steele, 11.130
6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.132
7. 42X-Tim Kaeding, 11.203
8. 98M-Michael Pombo, 11.214
9. 21M-Michael Ing, 11.221
10. 9L-Luke Hayes, 11.221
11. 21-Shane Hopkins, 11.226
12. 9-Tyler Brown, 11.292
13. 12J-John Clark, 11.320
14. 5V-Landon Brooks, 11.320
15. 12-Bobby McMahan, 11.332
16. 20-Justin Bradway, 11.343
17. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 11.396
18. 98-Chris Masters, 11.415
19. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 11.465
20. 25-Justin Johnson, 11.488
21. 5A-Lonny Alton, 12.634
22. 33T-Jimmy Trulli, 0.000
Qualifying Flight B:
1. 29-Willie Croft, 10.917
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 10.965
3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 11.047
4. 94X-Kyle Hirst, 11.048
5. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.131
6. 17-Kalib Henry, 11.169
7. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 11.197
8. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.227
9. 115-Nick Parker, 11.228
10. 34-Andy Gregg, 11.235
11. 2X-Max Mittry, 11.239
12. 3C-Paul McMahan, 11.250
13. 7C-Tony Gomes, 11.254
14. 1-Chance Grasty, 11.325
15. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 11.337
16. 4-Jodie Robinson, 11.356
17. 15-Michael Sellers, 11.509
18. 94-Greg Decaires V, 11.569
19. X1-Sean Becker, 11.591
20. 7V-Wyatt VanLare, 11.621
21. 75-Bill Smith, 11.721
22. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 11.725
Heat Race #1:
1. 42X-Tim Kaeding
2. 5B-Colby Copeland
3. 21M-Michael Ing
4. 12J-John Clark
5. 22-Ryan Bernal
6. 21-Shane Hopkins
7. 85-C.J. Humphreys
8. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
9. 12-Bobby McMahan
10. 121-Caeden Steele
11. 5A-Lonny Alton
Heat Race #2:
1. 98M-Michael Pombo
2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 5H-Blake Carrick
5. 20-Justin Bradway
6. 5V-Landon Brooks
7. 9L-Luke Hayes
8. 9-Tyler Brown
9. 25-Justin Johnson
10. 98-Chris Masters
Heat Race #3:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 29-Willie Croft
3. 92-Andy Forsberg
4. 83T-Tanner Carrick
5. 7C-Tony Gomes
6. 2X-Max Mittry
7. X1-Sean Becker
8. 115-Nick Parker
9. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
10. 15-Michael Sellers
11. 75-Bill Smith
Heat Race #4:
1. 17-Kalib Henry
2. 93-Stephen Ingraham
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi
4. 94X-Kyle Hirst
5. 3C-Paul McMahan
6. 34-Andy Gregg
7. 94-Greg Decaires V
8. 4-Jodie Robinson
9. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte
10. 7V-Wyatt VanLare
11. 1-Chance Grasty
B-Main #1:
1. 22-Ryan Bernal
2. 121-Caeden Steele
3. 5V-Landon Brooks
4. 12-Bobby McMahan
5. 20-Justin Bradway
6. 9L-Luke Hayes
7. 85-C.J. Humphreys
8. 98-Chris Masters
9. 33T-Jimmy Trulli
10. 21-Shane Hopkins
11. 25-Justin Johnson
12. 9-Tyler Brown
13. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
14. 5A-Lonny Alton
B-Main #2:
1. 2X-Max Mittry
2. 34-Andy Gregg
3. 115-Nick Parker
4. 3C-Paul McMahan
5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
6. 4-Jodie Robinson
7. 7C-Tony Gomes
8. X1-Sean Becker
9. 94-Greg Decaires V
10. 15-Michael Sellers
11. 1-Chance Grasty
12. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte
13. 75-Bill Smith
14. 7V-Wyatt VanLare
Feature:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 5B-Colby Copeland
3. 98M-Michael Pombo
4. 94X-Kyle Hirst
5. 83T-Tanner Carrick
6. 41-Dominic Scelzi
7. 17-Kalib Henry
8. 2X-Max Mittry
9. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield
10. 42X-Tim Kaeding
11. 92-Andy Forsberg
12. 121-Caeden Steele
13. 93-Stephen Ingraham
14. 21M-Michael Ing
15. 4SA-Justin Sanders
16. 29-Willie Croft
17. 5H-Blake Carrick
18. 34-Andy Gregg
19. 12J-John Clark
20. 22-Ryan Bernal