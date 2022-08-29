Macri Wins Junior Ritchey Tribute at Bedford

From Tyler Altmeyer

BEDFORD, Penn. (August 28, 2022) — A name that has certainly become synonymous with Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri, ace of the Sam McGhee Motorsports No. 11, powered his way back to the top of the running order Sunday night in Bedford Speedway’s Junior Ritchey Tribute, simultaneously concluding the inaugural Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts with his sixth Series triumph of the season. The 2022 Bob Weikert Memorial and Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion led all 30 circuits around Bedford’s half-mile, his second-ever All Star victory at the historic south-central Pennsylvania fairgrounds.

Although in charge the entire distance, Macri’s campaign at the front of the field did not go completely unchallenged. Justin Peck, who recently snagged his eighth All Star win of the year in Lincoln Speedway’s Kramer Klash, mounted some heavy pressure on the former Posse rep turned All Star, showing his nose on multiple occasions between laps 12 and 14. Heavy traffic helped Peck’s cause, but unfortunately, the pilot of the Buch Motorsports No. 13 suffered a flat on lap 24 forcing the All Star championship contender to go pit side.

Despite the caution, eventually resulting in an open red, Macri held strong, driving on to keep Tyler Courtney, Sye Lynch, Mike Wagner, and Gio Scelzi at bay.

“I think I’ve been to Bedford three times and I’ve won two of them…it’s a place that really fits my driving style,” Macri explained, who earned $2,225 in lap money on top of his $6,000 payday . “These guys gave me an awesome car tonight. They all work so well together and all know what they have to do. I just can’t thank Mike and Kathy McGhee enough for the opportunity to be a part of this race team…I really can’t thank them enough.”

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue competition with the two-day Sharon Nationals at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3. The Sharon double, headlined with the annual Lou Blaney Memorial, will award $6,000 and $12,000, respectively.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Junior Ritchey Classic

Bedford Speedway

Bedford, Pennsylvania

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Qualifying

1. 13-Justin Peck, 16.835

2. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.945

3. 11-Anthony Macri, 16.972

4. 55W-Mike Wagner, 16.998

5. 18-Gio Scelzi, 17.058

6. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.059

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 17.099

8. 26-Zeb Wise, 17.174

9. 19-Chris Windom, 17.184

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.199

11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 17.276

12. 17-Jordan Thomas, 17.278

13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.286

14. 4-Cap Henry, 17.347

15. 75-Tyler Ross, 17.374

16. 22-Cole Duncan, 17.374

17. 44-Dylan Norris, 17.426

18. 90-Jordan Givler, 18.115

19. 86-Ron Aurand, 18.742

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 55W-Mike Wagner [1]

2. 13-Justin Peck [4]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [3]

5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [5]

6. 22-Cole Duncan [6]

7. 86-Ron Aurand [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]

2. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]

3. 42-Sye Lynch [4]

4. 44-Dylan Norris [6]

5. 26-Zeb Wise [2]

6. 4-Cap Henry [5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog [1]

2. 11-Anthony Macri [4]

3. 17-Jordan Thomas [3]

4. 19-Chris Windom [2]

5. 75-Tyler Ross [5]

6. 90-Jordan Givler [6]

Dash (6 Laps)

11. 11-Anthony Macri [4]

2. 17B-Bill Balog [1]

3. 13-Justin Peck [6]

4. 42-Sye Lynch [3]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]

6. 55W-Mike Wagner [2]

A-main (30 Laps)

1. 11-Anthony Macri [1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]

3. 42-Sye Lynch [4]

4. 55W-Mike Wagner [6]

5. 18-Gio Scelzi [7]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [11]

7. 17B-Bill Balog [2]

8. 19-Chris Windom [10]

9. 13-Justin Peck [3]

10. 4-Cap Henry [16]

11. 26-Zeb Wise [13]

12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [8]

13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [14]

14. 44-Dylan Norris [12]

15. 75-Tyler Ross [15]

16. 17-Jordan Thomas [9]

17. 86-Ron Aurand [18]

18. 90-Jordan Givler [17]

19. 22-Cole Duncan [19]

Lap Leaders: Anthony Macri (1-30)

Contingency Awards

Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts

Bedford Speedway | $6,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 19

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Justin Peck | 17.009

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Justin Peck | 16.835

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Mike Wagner

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Tyler Courtney

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Bill Balog

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Anthony Macri

Tezos A-Main Winner: Anthony Macri (6)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Cap Henry (+6)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Ron Aurand