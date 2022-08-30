MSA 360 Sprint Car competitors set to square off for coveted Harry Neitzel Tribute trophy

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

August 29, 2022 – A tight duel at the top of the Midwest Sprint Car Association point standings will take center stage as a strong field of MSA 360 Sprint Cars competitors ventures to the sprawling Dodge County Fairgrounds “horsepower half mile” in Beaver Dam, Wis. for the prestigious fifth annual Harry Neitzel Tribute Race Friday, Sept. 2.

The special event to honor the universally respected Neitzel, who was one of the MSA’s biggest supporters, has grown into one of the crown jewel events on the MSA schedule.

To date, four different MSA drivers have claimed Harry Neitzel Tribute Race hardware. Five-time MSA champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee took home the inaugural event in 2017, West Bend’s Kevin Karnitz claimed the victory in 2018, Jim Melis of Glenbeulah was the 2019 race winner and four-time MSA champ Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh, who has posted three straight MSA A-main triumphs in 2022, claimed the victory in the 2020 event.

The Harry Neitzel Tribute race fell victim to rain in 2021.

Heading the list of top competitors are defending MSA champion Travis Arenz of Sheboygan and 2011 MSA champ Ben Schmidt of Plymouth, who are locked in a tight battle at the top of the MSA 360 Sprint Car point standings as the chase for the 2022 title heads down the home stretch.

With four points races remaining on the 2022 MSA schedule, Arenz holds a slim six-point lead over Schmidt leading into the Harry Neitzel Tribute.

Arenz has racked up six A-main victories at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. during the 2022 campaign, while Schmidt visited victory lane in MSA 360 Sprint Car action at The Plymouth Dirt Track on July 9.

Other top contenders expected to compete include 2005 MSA champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett, Tim Haddy of Waupun, Justin Erickson of Plymouth, 2018 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion Justin Miller of Plymouth, Bill Taylor of Boltonville, Will Gerrits of Waupun and Tony Wondra of Campbellsport.

Fassbender, Haddy and Erickson and Davis have each posted single MSA A-main victories in 2022.

Also on the card will be the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series, along with the Modified division.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m., spectator gates are set to open at 5 p.m. with warm ups at 6 p.m. and hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow with opening ceremonies slated for 7:30 p.m.

Spectator admission is $25 for adults with kids 6-12 $5 and children 5 and under admitted free. Pit admission is $30.