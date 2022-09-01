ASCS Frontier returns to Great Falls for Montana Roundup

By Andrew Kunas

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car tour will be a making a return this Labor Day weekend, as it once again is part of the annual Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls. The event, in its 26th year, will be an ASCS Frontier Region event for the first time in five years.

Three nights of action are on tap with races happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The series opened its 2022 season at the 3/10-mile clay oval on Memorial weekend, with points leader Trever Kirkland and James Setters picking up victories. The two races scheduled for July 3rd and 4th were rained out.

Kirkland, from nearby Helena, enters the weekend with a commanding 145-point lead over Great Falls driver Kory Wermling. Kirkland is a former champion of the Big Sky Sprints series, a predecessor to the ASCS Frontier Region, but is pursuing his first crown under the ASCS banner. After winning that opening night feature at Electric City Speedway on May 27th, Kirkland has picked up two more wins and numerous podium finishes to help build his lead.

Cars from across the region and also Alberta are expected to compete in this weekend’s races. Multiple classes will be joining the ASCS Frontier Region sprint cars for one or two nights throughout the weekend, including late models, modifieds, midwest modifieds, street stocks and super stocks. Tickets each night are $20 for adults. Those 55 and older, students ages 13 to 17 and military members are in for $14. Kids $12 and under are in for $5. Racing is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time all three nights.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with news and info on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.