Sprint Car Challenge Tour locked and loaded for Pacific Sprint Cup on September 7th in Chico

Chico, CA…The anticipation is growing as the 68th “Gold Cup Race of Champions” approaches next week at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway.

As fans get amped for the fastest four days in California racing, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is eager to launch the festivities on Wednesday September 7th, with the rejuvenated “Pacific Sprint Cup.”

Bringing back tradition the Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational features the top-32 in points from the SCCT standings plus guest star, 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson. The special weeknight event serves as the opener of the popular and prestigious Gold Cup Race of Champions week at Silver Dollar Speedway.

The Pacific Sprint Cup gives SCCT teams an opportunity to compete before an audience that includes travelers from around the United States and beyond, who trek to the town of Chico for its annual week of speed. The evening of hard-hitting competition marks the 13th round of the season for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the first of two remaining appearances at the “Dollar.”

“Everybody at SLC Promotions has been working overdrive for Gold Cup and we’re excited to open it all with the Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational,” said Silver Dollar Speedway Announcer and Communications Director Reverend Troy Hennig. “Bringing the World of Outlaws back for three nights and having the top-32 in SCCT points kick it all off next Wednesday returns some of that tradition to the Gold Cup Race of Champions. It’s going to be a great week of racing, having fun and enjoying the sport we all love.”

Once the races are complete next Wednesday, Curb Records and SLC Promotions will present an evening of country music with Tim Dugger in the Pavilion. Admission is free with proof of a Wednesday night grandstand ticket or pit pass, otherwise entry is $10 at the door.

Four-time Silver Dollar Speedway champion Andy Forsberg leads the Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings into the Pacific Sprint Cup. “We have five races left with SCCT and having a good run at Chico next week will be big,” commented Forsberg, who has one tour victory this year along with a trio of other podium efforts. “It’s pretty cool to bring back the Wednesday show with the top-32 in SCCT points at Gold Cup. Having a great concert afterwards to enjoy is icing on the cake.”

Behind Forsberg in the SCCT points are Petaluma winner on June 18th Tony Gomes, Stockton winner on May 28th Ryan Robinson, Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez and two-time victor this season Shane Golobic. Dylan Bloomfield, Landon Brooks, Gauge Garcia, Justin Sanders and Michael Faccinto complete the top-10. Along with Golobic, Sanders is the only other multi-time winner this season with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

The front gate will open at 4pm with the pit meeting scheduled for 5pm. Wheel Packing, Hot Laps, Bianchi Farms Qualifying and Racing will follow. The top-20 in points from the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will also share the stage with SCCT at the event.

Adult tickets for the Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational on Wednesday September 7th cost $25, while General Admission tickets for kids 6-11 cost $15. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/silver-dollar-speedway-gold-cup?t=99202 or at the gate on race day. Reserved seating and four-night ticket packages for the Gold Cup Race of Champions are also available.

The Silver Dollar Speedway is located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, a half-mile west of SR 99 on Park Ave in Chico, California. For directions and a map visit http://www.silverdollarspeedway.com/fan-info/directions/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Flo Racing, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Bianchi Farms, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Quick Time Energy and Mortgage and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.