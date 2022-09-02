Saturated Grounds Postpones American Sprint Car Series Event at Red Dirt Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

MEEKER, Ok. (September 2, 2022) — The debut at Red Dirt Raceway for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will have to wait as heavy rainfall throughout Thursday afternoon and evening have rendered the grounds to saturated to host tonight’s event.

Series and track officials are looking at a possible make-up date.

The weekend continues at Lake Ozark Speedway with the Fall Sprint Car and Midget Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway includes the ASCS Warrior Region with the National Tour, and will also feature the POWRi National/West Midgets, POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, and LOS RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

Saturday, September 3 at Lake Ozark Speedway is $3,000 to win, $400 to start, while Saturday is $4,000 to win, $400 to start. To date, the tour has seen action at Lake Ozark Speedway 18 times, with Dylan Westbrook topping the last two visits by the National Tour.

Both nights at the Missouri oval open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps/Qualifying at 6:30 P.M. (CDT). Racing will begin shortly after. Tickets per night are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and military, $10 for youth (6-12), and free for kids five and under. Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Lane in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track, including advance ticket sales, can be found at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net. On-site camping is available. Call (417) 399-5756 for details.