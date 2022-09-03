Marks Opens Sharon Nationals Weekend with $6,000 Victory

From Tyler Altmeyer

HARTFORD, Ohio (September 2, 2022) — Although denied a Buckeye Cup victory in April as the result of a last-ditch effort maneuver by Lane Racing’s Cap Henry, the “Myerstown Missile” Brent Marks found $6,000 worth of redemption Friday night in Sharon Speedway’s Sharon Nationals opener, securing not only his first-ever Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory at the Hartford, Ohio, oval, but simultaneously securing his fourth Series victory of the season, bumping his career total to eight in the process. The 2022 Dean Knittel Memorial champion, a $20,554 All Star triumph at Portsmouth Raceway Park, commenced his winning charge from the front row, taking command from Bill Balog on lap eight and never looking back.

Although solidly in command for over half of the 30-lap program, Marks’ crusade to the top of the podium did not come without challenges. In fact, Marks was forced to fend off two of the best in the business including National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Dale Blaney, as well as defending All Star champion and current point leader, Tyler Courney. Blaney was the first to apply pressure, keeping tabs on the Murray-Marks Motorsports No. 19M following a caution on lap 11. Despite all attempts, Marks eventually escaped Blaney’s grip, utilizing a lapped car as a pick to keep the Hall of Famer at bay.

Courtney slipped by Blaney for second on lap 23 and then proceeded to track down Marks. To Courtney’s dismay, time ran out, forced to take a backseat to the former Outlaw followed by Bill Balog, Blaney, and Hunter Schuerenberg.

“I knew it had to be close,” Brent Marks expressed in Sharon Speedway victory lane. “We had one heck of a night. Forced to bounce back after a crash during qualifying, the guys busted their butts to get us back out there for the heat race. The driveline was still bent after the heat, so we had to come back and replace that. I’m just so thankful for them to work their butts off to get us back to where we are now.

“With so much going on, we really didn’t get a chance to analyze any setups,” Marks continued. “It wasn’t until after the dash that we got a chance to kinda sit down and discuss our approach. Even at that point, we were still kinda guessing on what this thing needed.”

Sharon Speedway’s Sharon Nationals will continue Saturday, September 3, with the Lou Blaney Memorial, commemorating the life and achievements of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Lou Blaney, as well as feature the All Stars at Sharon Speedway for the final time this season.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Sharon Nationals

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Friday, September 2, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 19M-Brent Marks, 14.805[11]

2. 10B-Dale Blaney, 14.957[7]

3. 13-Justin Peck, 14.989[10]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 15.036[5]

5. 26-Zeb Wise, 15.055[14]

6. 4-Cap Henry, 15.059[9]

7. 24-Rico Abreu, 15.139[3]

8. 42-Sye Lynch, 15.159[27]

9. 10-Dave Blaney, 15.185[37]

10. 17B-Bill Balog, 15.205[30]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.263[17]

12. 11-Anthony Macri, 15.298[20]

13. 2-AJ Flick, 15.355[38]

14. 20B-Cody Bova, 15.383[1]

15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.398[23]

16. 9-Kasey Kahne, 15.432[4]

17. 33-Brent Matus, 15.465[35]

18. 97-Greg Wilson, 15.479[12]

19. 5-Jeremy Weaver, 15.500[19]

20. 08-Danny Kuriger, 15.516[26]

21. 5K-Adam Kekich, 15.674[39]

22. 22S-Brandon Spithaler, 15.683[22]

23. 19-Chris Windom, 15.706[32]

24. 22-Cole Duncan, 15.722[18]

25. 23-Darren Pifer, 15.766[2]

26. 29-Logan McCandless, 15.793[15]

27. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 15.795[29]

28. 6-Bob Felmlee, 15.837[6]

29. 40-George Hobaugh Jr, 15.843[33]

30. 17-Jordan Thomas, 15.889[40]

31. 81-Lee Jacobs, 15.895[24]

32. 13M-Brandon Matus, 15.979[34]

33. 11B-Carl Bowser, 16.104[25]

34. 28M-Conner Morrell, 16.178[13]

35. 22R-Ryan Fredericks, 16.354[28]

36. 32V-Vivian Jones, 16.516[21]

37. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 16.554[8]

38. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 17.621[16]

39. 46-Michael Bauer, 59.999[36]

40. 11J-David Kalb Jr, 59.999[31]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

3. 10B-Dale Blaney[4]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

5. 4-Cap Henry[2]

6. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]

7. 20B-Cody Bova[6]

8. 6-Bob Felmlee[9]

9. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[10]

10. 23-Darren Pifer[8]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

3. 11-Anthony Macri[3]

4. 19M-Brent Marks[4]

5. 97-Greg Wilson[5]

6. 22-Cole Duncan[7]

7. 5-Jeremy Weaver[6]

8. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

9. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

5. 08-Danny Kuriger[3]

6. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]

7. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[5]

8. 11B-Carl Bowser[8]

9. 32V-Vivian Jones[10]

10. 22R-Ryan Fredericks[9]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 2-AJ Flick[1]

2. 33-Brent Matus[2]

3. 10-Dave Blaney[4]

4. 19-Chris Windom[5]

5. 5K-Adam Kekich[3]

6. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[6]

7. 17-Jordan Thomas[7]

8. 46-Michael Bauer[10]

9. 13M-Brandon Matus[8]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

3. 10-Dave Blaney[4]

4. 10B-Dale Blaney[3]

5. 13-Justin Peck[5]

6. 26-Zeb Wise[7]

7. 2-AJ Flick[8]

8. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]

2. 22-Cole Duncan[3]

3. 81-Lee Jacobs[5]

4. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[4]

5. 20B-Cody Bova[1]

6. 5-Jeremy Weaver[6]

7. 17-Jordan Thomas[8]

8. 6-Bob Felmlee[10]

9. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[7]

10. 46-Michael Bauer[12]

11. 11B-Carl Bowser[11]

12. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[16]

13. 29-Logan McCandless[9]

14. 22R-Ryan Fredericks[18]

15. 32V-Vivian Jones[15]

16. 28M-Conner Morrell[14]

17. 13M-Brandon Matus[13]

18. 23-Darren Pifer[17]

19. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[19]

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

4. 10B-Dale Blaney[4]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

6. 4-Cap Henry[17]

7. 2-AJ Flick[7]

8. 24-Rico Abreu[15]

9. 26-Zeb Wise[6]

10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]

11. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

12. 11-Anthony Macri[13]

13. 19-Chris Windom[16]

14. 97-Greg Wilson[18]

15. 22-Cole Duncan

16. 9-Kasey Kahne

17. 33-Brent Matus[12]

18. 81-Lee Jacobs

19. 5K-Adam Kekich[20]

20. 10-Dave Blaney[3]

21. 13-Justin Peck[5]

22. 08-Danny Kuriger[19]

23. 40-George Hobaugh Jr

24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[14]

Contingency Awards:

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Rico Abreu | 14.826

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Brent Marks | 14.805

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Justin Peck

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Zeb Wise

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Bill Balog

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: AJ Flick

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Brent Marks

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Kasey Kahne

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Cody Bova

Tezos A-Main Winner: Brent Marks (4)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Cap Henry (+11)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Lee Jacobs