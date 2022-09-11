Anthony Macri Charges to First Career Tuscarora 50 Title Worth $60,000

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (September 10, 2022) — If scoring a first-ever Tuscarora 50 title was not enough, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri secured his place in the Port Royal Speedway and Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 history books by accomplishing the illustrious feat from row ten, hard-charging his way from 19th to the top of the running in 41 circuits. Resulting in Macri’s eighth All Star triumph of the season, this one worth $60,000, Macri utilized a lap 41 restart to power his way to the front, squeezing by now five-time Port Royal Speedway track champion, Logan Wagner, at the top of turn four.

Macri was forced to start 19th after not transferring through his respective heat race. Contact with the outside retaining wall, occurring while battling for the lead with Brian Brown, would cause significant damage forcing the crew to make heavy repairs. Luckily, the team was an automatic starter in Saturday’s finale as a result of their Thursday night preliminary win.

“Man, I don’t know what to say…I’m pretty speechless right now,” Anthony Macri said, driver of the J&S Classics/Valley Supply/C&D Rigging/No. 39M sprint car. “What happened in the heat there with Brian Brown was just a racing deal. These guys busted their asses to get this car ready for the feature. I was actually crying and acting like a little girl in the lounge thinking that I threw the whole night away. These guys never gave up on me, and I figured I wouldn’t give up on them in the feature. I kinda lit a fire under my butt and just tried to pass as many cars as I could.”

Although aggressively making progress through the field, Macri really made his presence known after a lap 30 restart, passing Gerard McIntyre for fourth on lap 32, then scooting by the “Myerstown Missile” Brent Marks for third on lap 36. Just two circuits later, the 2022 Weikert Memorial and Keith Kauffman Classic champion was second, squeezing by “Double-D” Danny Dietrich with a familiar run off of corner number four. Caution flags would appear again on lap 41 ultimately setting up Macri’s aforementioned winning move around Logan Wagner.

Macri would end the 50-lapper unchallenged, leading Brent Marks, who nailed down the runner-up spot on lap 41, Danny Dietrich, Justin Whittall, and Logan Wagner.

Apollo, Pennsylvania’s Sye Lynch would go on to win the evening’s Non-Qualifiers Race, not only earning a $2,000 payday for his efforts, but also solidifying his spot in the 2023 Tuscarora 50.

A last lap pass over Jeff Halligan would give Lynch the victory, actually leading the first nine circuits before losing command to the same individual.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will return to competition with visits to Lincoln Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 16-17. The weekend will be headlined with Lincoln’s annual Dirt Classic awarding $20,000.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Tuscarora 50

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Qualifying

Group (A)

39M-Anthony Macri, 15.774

2. 67-Justin Whittall, 15.817

3. 19M-Brent Marks, 15.836

4. 21-Brian Brown, 15.909

5. 17-Tyler Reeser, 15.922

6. 5-Dylan Cisney, 16.008

7. 13-Justin Peck, 16.051

8. 33W-Michael Walter, 16.061

9. 23-Devon Borden, 16.088

10. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.100

11. 49X-Cale Thomas, 16.102

12. 39-Chase Dietz, 16.115

13. 19-Chris Windom, 16.121

14. 25-Tyler Bear, 16.134

15. 55W-Mike Wagner, 16.137

16. 35-Zach Hampton, 16.223

17. 1M-Landon Myers, 16.261

18. 12-Blane Heimbach, 16.313

19. 11A-Austin Bishop, 16.318

20. 77-Ryan Taylor, 16.325

21. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer, 16.464

22. 17X-Steve Buckwalter, 16.504

23. 55T-McKenna Haase, 16.528

24. 97-Brie Hershey, 16.793

25. 11P-Niki Young, 16.909

26. 2C-Cory Thornton, 17.396

27. 2-AJ Flick, 99.991

28. 12w-Troy Fraker, 99.992

Group (B)

1-Logan Wagner, 15.882

2. 18-Gio Scelzi, 16.010

3. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.015

4. 11-Cory Eliason, 16.056

5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.072

6. 9-Kasey Kahne, 16.098

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.115

8. 33M-Gerard McIntyre, 16.120

9. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.132

10. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.143

11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.158

12. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.177

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.199

14. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.209

15. 73-Scotty Thiel, 16.235

16. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.238

17. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 16.257

18. 6-Ryan Smith, 16.266

19. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16.299

20. 11T-TJ Stutts, 16.370

21. 4-Cap Henry, 16.425

22. 14T-Tyler Walton, 16.549

23. 99M-Kyle Moody, 16.565

24. 36D-Devin Brenneman, 16.608

25. 12S-Brent Shearer, 16.798

26. 12J-Bill Jones Jr, 17.437

27. 99-Devin Adams, 17.596

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

17B-Bill Balog [1]

2. 21-Brian Brown [3]

3. 13-Justin Peck [2]

4. 19-Chris Windom [5]

5. 17X-Steve Buckwalter [8]

6. 35-Zach Hampton [6]

7. 39M-Anthony Macri [4]

8. 11A-Austin Bishop [7]

9. 11P-Niki Young [9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

49X-Cale Thomas [1]

2. 67-Justin Whittall [4]

3. 17-Tyler Reeser [3]

4. 33W-Michael Walter [2]

5. 1M-Landon Myers [6]

6. 55T-McKenna Haase [8]

7. 25-Tyler Bear [5]

8. 77-Ryan Taylor [7]

9. 2C-Cory Thornton [9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

19M-Brent Marks [4]

2. 39-Chase Dietz [1]

3. 12-Blane Heimbach [6]

4. 23-Devon Borden [2]

5. 5-Dylan Cisney [3]

6. 55W-Mike Wagner [5]

7. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer [7]

8. 12w-Troy Fraker [9]

9. 97-Brie Hershey [8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

24-Rico Abreu [1]

2. 11-Cory Eliason [3]

3. 1-Logan Wagner [4]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]

5. 45-Jeff Halligan [7]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]

8. 14T-Tyler Walton [8]

9. 12S-Brent Shearer [9]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

18-Gio Scelzi [4]

2. 33M-Gerard McIntyre [2]

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [1]

4. 8-Freddie Rahmer [6]

5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [3]

6. 11T-TJ Stutts [7]

7. 99M-Kyle Moody [8]

8. 69K-Lance Dewease [5]

9. 12J-Bill Jones Jr [9]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

48-Danny Dietrich [1]

2. 26-Zeb Wise [2]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne [3]

4. 42-Sye Lynch [4]

5. 73-Scotty Thiel [5]

6. 6-Ryan Smith [6]

7. 4-Cap Henry [7]

8. 36D-Devin Brenneman [8]

9. 99-Devin Adams [9]

Non-Qualifiers Feature (20 Laps)

42-Sye Lynch [2]

2. 45-Jeff Halligan [1]

3. 1M-Landon Myers [5]

4. 19-Chris Windom [4]

5. 33W-Michael Walter [3]

6. 6-Ryan Smith [7]

7. 35-Zach Hampton [14]

8. 11T-TJ Stutts [11]

9. 17X-Steve Buckwalter [10]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [9]

11. 11P-Niki Young [23]

12. 11A-Austin Bishop [12]

13. 12S-Brent Shearer [20]

14. 97-Brie Hershey [21]

15. 99-Devin Adams [22]

16. 2C-Cory Thornton [25]

17. 36D-Devin Brenneman [24]

18. 73-Scotty Thiel [6]

19. 77-Ryan Taylor [16]

20. 12J-Bill Jones Jr [27]

21. 12w-Troy Fraker [26]

22. 14T-Tyler Walton [18]

23. 55T-McKenna Haase [15]

24. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer [17]

A-main (50 Laps)

39M-Anthony Macri [19]

2. 19M-Brent Marks [5]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]

4. 67-Justin Whittall [7]

5. 1-Logan Wagner [8]

6. 69K-Lance Dewease [20]

7. 21-Brian Brown [9]

8. 33M-Gerard McIntyre [12]

9. 49X-Cale Thomas [1]

10. 17B-Bill Balog [3]

11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [22]

12. 13-Justin Peck [15]

13. 24-Rico Abreu [6]

14. 55W-Mike Wagner [26]

15. 12-Blane Heimbach [17]

16. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]

17. 99M-Kyle Moody [25]

18. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [18]

19. 9-Kasey Kahne [16]

20. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [23]

21. 17-Tyler Reeser [13]

22. 39-Chase Dietz [11]

23. 8-Freddie Rahmer [24]

24. 5-Dylan Cisney [21]

25. 26-Zeb Wise [14]

26. 11-Cory Eliason [10]

Lap Leaders: Danny Dietrich (27), Logan Wagner (28-41), Anthony Macri (42-50)

Contingency Awards:

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 55

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Brian Brown | 15.692

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Anthony Macri | 15.774

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Bill Balog

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Cale Thomas

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Brent Marks

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Rico Abreu

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Gio Scelzi

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #6 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Dylan Cisney

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Jeff Halligan

Tezos A-Main Winner: Anthony Macri (8)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Anthony Macri (+18)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Blane Heimbach