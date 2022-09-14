$20,000 WINNER’S SHARE REVEALED FOR NOV. 3-4-5 USAC OVAL NATIONALS AT PERRIS

From USAC

Perris, California (September 13, 2022)………Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has released the purse for the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch/Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

The high-profile race at southern California 1/2-mile dirt oval will feature the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars.

In addition to posting the purse, entry is now open for the race (link is posted below). Tickets for the annual event should be on sale later this week.

The November 3rd and 4th preliminary nights will pay $5,000.00 each to win and $500.00 to start.

Saturday’s finale will reward the winner with a $20,000.00 payday. The runner-up will take home $10,000.00 and the third-place finisher will pocket $5,000.00. The race will pay $1,000.00 to start.

The total purse for the three nights of racing is $118,270.00. The link for the purse is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/2022/22ovalpurse.pdf.

Entry for the premiere traditional sprint car race west of the Mississippi is open now. Pre-entry is $100.00 if paid for our postmarked by October 21st. Entries postmarked after that date or paid in person at the gate are $250.00. Entry forms can be downloaded and printed at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/2022/22ovalentry.pdf.

Advance tickets for the Oval Nationals will be on sale soon and will be available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Kevin Thomas Jr. is the defending race champion and has won three of the last four Oval Nationals. Besides 2021, the Cullman, Alabama native’s other two victories came in 2017 and 2018.

Thomas is one of four drivers who have won the Oval Nationals three times. The first to turn the hat trick was Campbell, California’s Bud Kaeding with triumphs in 2001, 2002 and 2007. The “People’s Champ,” Dave Darland of Lincoln, Indiana, notched three wins in the race in 2005, 2006 and 2013. Nine-time CRA champion Damion Gardner took home the race’s famous eagle trophy in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Oval Nationals Winners

1996 – Jimmy Sills

1997 – Rip Williams

1998 – Rodney Argo

1999 – Rickie Gaunt

2000 – Tony Jones

2001 – Bud Kaeding

2002 – Bud Kaeding

2003 – Cory Kruseman

2004 – Cory Kruseman

2005 – Dave Darland

2006 – Dave Darland

2007 – Bud Kaeding

2008 – Jesse Hockett

2009 – Damion Gardner

2010 – Chris Windom

2011 – Damion Gardner

2012 – Mike Spencer

2013 – Dave Darland

2014 – Robert Ballou

2015 – Bryan Clauson

2016 – Damion Gardner

2017 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2019 – C.J. Leary

2020 – No Race

2021 – Kevin Thomas Jr.