Ryan Turner Wins the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 18, 2022) — For the second time this season Ryan Turner is a Canadian Sprint Car Nationals champion.

After changing teams mid-season following his victory in July during the 16th edition of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Turner put the Nitro 54 Convivence race team in victory lane for his second triumph in the event. Turner inherited the lead after Paulie Colagiovani, the winner of the 17th Canadian Nationals, had to pull off during a red flag due to a fuel leak and was unable to continue. Turner the held off challenges during the closing laps from Mikey Kruchka for the victory. Chuck Hebing, Jordan Poirier, and Mitch Brown rounded out the top five.

Mike Bowman won his second sprint car feature of the weekend at Ohsweken with the Action Sprint Tour crate sprint cars.

18th Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ontario

Saturday, September 18, 2022

Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]

2. OJ-Lynton Jeffrey[3]

3. 13-Cory Turner[2]

4. 0-Glenn Styres[7]

5. 90-Travis Cunningham[5]

6. 94-Todd Hoddick[4]

7. 3G-Dale Gosselin[8]

8. 11J-Chris Jones[6]

DNS: 0C-Cole MacDonald

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 87X-Shone Evans[2]

2. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]

3. 10-Mitch Brown[4]

4. 28-Jordan Poirier[9]

5. 81-Derek Jonathan[7]

6. 14H-Jim Huppunen[6]

7. 1-Holly Porter[5]

8. 46C-Ryan Coniam[1]

9. 21-John Burbridge Jr[8]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 9-Liam Martin[2]

2. 15-Ryan Turner[3]

3. 45H-Chuck Hebing[4]

4. 11-Jamie Turner[6]

5. 70-Baily Heard[1]

6. 1 10-Jake Brown[5]

7. 7NY-Matt Farnham[7]

8. 46-Kevin Pauls[9]

9. 70M&M-Dave McKnight Jr[8]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[4]

2. 79-Jordan Thomas[2]

3. 21K-Kyle Phillips[6]

4. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]

5. 5-DJ Christie[1]

6. 87-Jason Barney[5]

7. 13K-Keith Granholm[7]

8. 84-Tyler Rand[8]

DNS: 94X-Scott Hall

Dash #1 (5 Laps)

1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[1]

2. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]

3. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]

4. 15-Ryan Turner[8]

5. 9-Liam Martin[2]

6. OJ-Lynton Jeffrey[7]

7. 87X-Shone Evans[3]

8. 21K-Kyle Phillips[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 3G-Dale Gosselin[1]

2. 7NY-Matt Farnham[3]

3. 1-Holly Porter[5]

4. 46C-Ryan Coniam[10]

5. 46-Kevin Pauls[4]

6. 84-Tyler Rand[6]

7. 21-John Burbridge Jr[8]

8. 70M&M-Dave McKnight Jr[9]

9. 13K-Keith Granholm[2]

DNS: 11J-Chris Jones

DNS: 0C-Cole MacDonald

DNS: 94X-Scott Hall

Feature (35 Laps)

1. 15-Ryan Turner[4]

2. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[1]

3. 45H-Chuck Hebing[13]

4. 28-Jordan Poirier[2]

5. 10-Mitch Brown[12]

6. 88H-Josh Hansen[17]

7. 13-Cory Turner[15]

8. 79-Jordan Thomas[11]

9. 0-Glenn Styres[10]

10. 70-Baily Heard[19]

11. 84-Tyler Rand[30]

12. 1-Holly Porter[27]

13. 87X-Shone Evans[7]

14. 14H-Jim Huppunen[21]

15. 7NY-Matt Farnham[26]

16. 1 10-Jake Brown[22]

17. 21K-Kyle Phillips[8]

18. 81-Derek Jonathan[16]

19. 46-Kevin Pauls[29]

20. 46C-Ryan Coniam[28]

21. 3G-Dale Gosselin[25]

22. 90-Travis Cunningham[18]

23. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]

24. 87-Jason Barney[23]

25. 94-Todd Hoddick[24]

26. 5-DJ Christie[20]

27. 9-Liam Martin[5]

28. OJ-Lynton Jeffrey[6]

29. 11-Jamie Turner[14]

30. 45-Nick Sheridan[9]

Action Sprint Tour

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Trevor Young[1]

2. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[6]

3. BS39-Brett Stratford[7]

4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[4]

5. 19D-Allan Downey[10]

6. 94-Ryan Fraser[9]

7. 74-Rob Neely[5]

8. 08-Steven Beckett[8]

9. 2-Travis Hofstetter[2]

10. 26X-Terry Baker[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[10]

2. 19-Mathieu Bardier[4]

3. 3S-Austin Roes[8]

4. 26-John Verney[2]

5. 52B-Matt Billings[1]

6. 77T-Tyeller Powless[9]

7. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[7]

8. 29W-Tyler Ward[6]

9. 5C-Conor Mahoney[5]

10. 16X-Keegan Baker[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]

2. 52-Jesse Costa[4]

3. 7-Eric Gledhill[1]

4. 31-Dale Curran[9]

5. 2C-John Cadman[2]

6. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[8]

7. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]

8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]

9. 97-Sheldon Bender[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]

2. 49L-Lucas Smith[8]

3. 2M-Steve Murdock[7]

4. 20-Johnny Miller[5]

5. 39-Jonah Mutton[6]

6. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[2]

7. MK8-Matt Hill[3]

8. 88-Lance Erskine[1]

9. 69K-Ken Hamilton[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 94-Ryan Fraser[1]

2. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[3]

3. 74-Rob Neely[6]

4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[11]

5. 26X-Terry Baker[17]

6. 08-Steven Beckett[9]

7. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[4]

8. 97-Sheldon Bender[13]

9. 14-Larry Gledhill[7]

10. 2-Travis Hofstetter[16]

11. 16X-Keegan Baker[18]

12. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]

13. 29W-Tyler Ward[10]

14. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[5]

15. 69K-Ken Hamilton[12]

16. MK8-Matt Hill[8]

17. 88-Lance Erskine[14]

DNS: 5C-Conor Mahoney

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[3]

2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[6]

3. 2M-Steve Murdock[8]

4. 49L-Lucas Smith[1]

5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]

6. BS39-Brett Stratford[4]

7. 52-Jesse Costa[11]

8. 31-Dale Curran[9]

9. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[22]

10. 19D-Allan Downey[13]

11. 7-Eric Gledhill[15]

12. 52B-Matt Billings[20]

13. 74-Rob Neely[23]

14. 3S-Austin Roes[2]

15. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[5]

16. 19-Mathieu Bardier[10]

17. 39-Jonah Mutton[17]

18. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[24]

19. 94-Ryan Fraser[21]

20. 51-Trevor Young[12]

21. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[16]

22. 26-John Verney[18]

23. 20-Johnny Miller[14]

24. 2C-John Cadman[19]