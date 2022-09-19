“The Demon” Takes another win at Perris

By Lance Jennings

(Perris, California – #saveperris) History was made at Perris Auto Speedway as “The Demon” Damion Gardner continued his assault on the record books. The 9-Time AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Champion earned his 104th career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, claimed his sixth victory of the season, won his fifth “Glenn Howard Classic,” and scored his 95th series triumph. In addition, the point leader captured his 108th West Coast non-winged 410 (CRA-SCRA-USAC/CRA) feature that breaks a tie with 3-Time CRA Champion Dean Thompson (107) as the all-time leader in main event wins.

Matt Mitchell, Brody Roa, hard charger Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams chased Gardner to the checkered flag. The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will return to action at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, October 1st.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 17, 2022 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “Glenn Howard Classic”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-16.202; 2. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.348; 3. Austin Williams, 2, Williams-16.442; 4. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.471; 5. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.511; 6. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-16.532; 7. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-16.539; 8. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.540; 9. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.565; 10. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.604; 11. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.681; 12. Danny Sheridan, 12, Allen-16.708; 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.779; 14. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-16.848; 15. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-16.850; 16. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.121; 17. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.141; 18. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-17.385; 19. Dan Taylor, T5, Taylor-17.700; 20. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-17.734; 21. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton/Gatlin-17.871; 22. Nate Schank, 1$, Schank-17.900; 23. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Bellegante-23.945; 24. Grant Sexton, 18, Sexton-NT.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED / LASERWORX MANUFACTURING / FACTORY WRAPS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Malcolm, 2. Gardner, 3. Tafoya, 4. Bender, 5. Edwards, 6. Sweeney, 7. Schank, 8. Taylor. 2:56.44

BILLSJERKY.NET / LASERWORX MANUFACTURING / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Davis, 3. Bonneau, 4. Gansen, 5. Calderwood, 6. C.Williams, 7. L.Williams, 8. Marshall. NT.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Mitchell, 2. Grabowski, 3. A.Williams, 4. Sheridan, 5. McCarthy, 6. Owens, 7. S.Sexton. 3:17.02

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Damion Gardner (6), 2. Matt Mitchell (1), 3. Brody Roa (2), 4. Tommy Malcolm (10), 5. Austin Williams (5), 6. Charles Davis Jr. (3), 7. Danny Sheridan (11), 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (12), 9. Kyle Edwards (9), 10. Austin Grabowski (14), 11. Chris Bonneau (13), 12. Matt McCarthy (8), 13. Chris Gansen (16), 14. Shane Sexton (19), 15. Logan Calderwood (18), 16. Nate Schank (20), 17. Dan Taylor (17), 18. Cody Williams (7), 19. Verne Sweeney (15), 20. A.J. Bender (4), 21. Gary Marshall Jr. (21), NT.

**G.Sexton flipped during hotlaps. L.Williams flipped during the second heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1-9 Roa, Laps 10-30 Gardner.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Tommy Malcolm (10th to 4th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Chris Gansen

SHAWN MCDONALD MEMORIAL QUALIFIER: Matt McCarthy

SHAWN MCDONALD MEMORIAL FEATURE AWARD: Charles Davis Jr.

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Damion Gardner-1034, 2-Matt Mitchell-920, 3-Austin Williams-878, 4-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-842, 5-Tommy Malcolm-734, 6-Logan Williams-731, 7-Cody Williams-693, 8-Brody Roa-662, 9-Charles Davis Jr.-635, 10-Matt McCarthy-587.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: October 1 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California