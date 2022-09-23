Leary Will Lead the Silver Crown Field to the Green Flag at the 4-Crown Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 23, 2022) – C.J. Leary will start on the pole for the USAC Silver Crown Series portion of the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. Leary was the fastest qualifier over the 29-car field with lap of 17.228 seconds around the high banked half mile oval.

Jake Swanson will join Leary on the front row with Logan Seavey, Kaylee Bryson, and Kody Swanson rounding out the top five.

Buddy Kofoid hit the wall on his second qualifying lap, ending up 12th overall with his first lap time. Chris Windom, who was attempting to run all four classes at the 4-Crown, flipped the Bill Rose owned silver crown car during hot laps and did not post a time.

USAC Silver Crown Series

4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, September 23, 2022

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: (Held on September 23) 1. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-17.288; 2. Jake Swanson, 10, DMW-17.366; 3. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice-17.371; 4. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-17.377; 5. Kody Swanson, 1, Doran/Dyson-17.399; 6. Carmen Perigo, 52, Stehman-17.560; 7. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-17.612; 8. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-17.620; 9. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-17.629; 10. Nathan Moore, 48, Moore-17.651; 11. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-17.670; 12. Buddy Kofoid, 97, Lein-17.752; 13. Emerson Axsom, 20, Nolen-17.773; 14. Mike Haggenbottom, 24, Haggenbottom-17.777; 15. Shane Cottle, 74, Hodges-17.907; 16. Brian Tyler, 81, BCR-17.972; 17. Chase Stockon, 69, Pink 69-18.049; 18. Dallas Hewitt, 57, Hewitt-18.064; 19. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-18.156; 20. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams-18.173; 21. Russ Gamester, 51, Gamester-18.176; 22. Casey Buckman, 110, DMW-18.280; 23. Jimmy Light, 123, Two-Three-18.333; 24. Eric Gordon, 99, Armstrong-18.395; 25. Jake Simmons, 3, Simmons-18.517; 26. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-18.540; 27. Tom Paterson, 11, Paterson-19.215; 28. Dave Peperak, 77, Peperak-19.801; 29. Chris Windom, 66, Rose-NT.

**Chris Windom flipped during practice.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-524, 2-Logan Seavey-467, 3-C.J. Leary-444, 4-Brian Tyler-376, 5-Justin Grant-368, 6-Travis Welpott-295, 7-Bobby Santos-280, 8-Taylor Ferns-255, 9-Kyle Robbins-254, 10-Gregg Cory-238.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 24, 2022 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 40th 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO