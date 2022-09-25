Logan Seavey Wins Silver Crown Feature at the 4-Crown; Ties Swanson for Point Lead

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 24, 2022) — Logan Seavey had everything go his way during the USAC Silver Crown Series portion of the 4-Crown Nationals Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Seavey held off C.J. Leary while racing through heavy lapped traffic during the closing stages of the 50-lap main event for the victory. Seavey also was able to tie Kody Swanson for the point lead in the USAC Silver Crown Series after Swanson fell out of the race on the opening lap after making contact with another car, damaging the front end of his car enough that he could not continue.

More on this race to come.