Lance Dewease Wins Shortened National Open Preliminary at Williams Grove Speedway

From Brian Walker

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (September 30, 2022) — At 56 years old, Lance Dewease, of Fayetteville, PA, is still finding new ways to accomplish things for the first time.

On Friday, the beloved PA Posse patriarch made history in one of the most unique ways imaginable. Leading all 10 laps of a rain-shortened affair at Williams Grove Speedway, Dewease’s $10,000 score in the Champion Racing Oil National Open preliminary matches the shortest race in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history.

Earning the pole position after a dominant DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash win, the Kreitz Racing #69K team rolled out for the scheduled 25-lapper plenty aware of the impending weather. Dewease quickly took command of the field over outside polesitter Sheldon Haudenschild and survived a restart for rain on Lap 7 that bunched the field up.

“I honestly didn’t know it was raining when they threw that first caution,” Dewease noted. “It was getting pretty greasy under the yellow and I was throwing out my thumbs down, but we buzzed it off and it was actually fine. I think we would’ve been alright to finish the whole thing had that red flag not come out.”

That final straw in Friday’s program came when third-running Brent Marks, of Myerstown, PA, biked on the cushion in turn three and went flipping wildly out of the ballpark. The 2019 National Open champion sent the Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 end-over-end-over-end before crashing through a Hoosier Tire billboard and coming to a rest against the outside fence. Marks was okay and climbed from the wreckage.

Creating a lengthy red flag scenario as crews removed Marks’ machine, extensive rain continued to fall and worsen the racing surface while cars sat idle. Another attempt was made to liven up the track following a brief break, but drivers and officials agreed that it was simply not in shape to finish the race.

Deeming the race complete on Lap 10 of 25, Dewease officially scored his 19th career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win and the 110th of his career at Williams Grove Speedway.

“I gotta give my hats off to Mike Hess,” Dewease acknowledged. “He is one of the best Race Directors I’ve competed with in any organization. He tried his absolute best to get this show in for racers and fans, but Mother Nature just didn’t want it finished. I honestly didn’t know that had a rule where we could call it complete before halfway, but I certainly won’t complain. I’ve been at this a long time and never won a 10-Lap Feature before. It’s pretty nice at my old age.”

Friday’s victory marks the fourth consecutive for Dewease and the Kreitz #69K at the Mechanicsburg, PA 1/2-mile. A fifth-straight win would also mean a fifth National Open title for “The Fayetteville Flyer,” coming at a $75,000 tune and making him the second-winningest man in event history.

“This race is absolutely awesome right now,” Dewease continued. “We’ve won our last four here now, and I couldn’t be happier. I know it doesn’t look too good for tomorrow, so hopefully, we’ve got a plan in place to finish this deal out.”

Closing out the podium behind Dewease and the PA Posse was a pair of full-time Outlaws with Sheldon Haudenschild finishing second in the Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17, and Carson Macedo running third in the Jason Johnson Racing, Albaugh Alternative #41.

Rounding out the top-10 at Williams Grove was Anthony Macri in fourth, David Gravel in fifth, Brad Sweet in sixth, Jacob Allen in seventh, Donny Schatz in eighth, Spencer Bayston in ninth, and Justin Peck in tenth.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvnia

Friday, September 30 2022

Qualifying A (2 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.558[1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen, 16.569[5]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 16.652[11]

4. 2-David Gravel, 16.658[4]

5. 41-Carson Macedo, 16.672[13]

6. 13-Justin Peck, 16.735[26]

7. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 16.794[21]

8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.831[20]

9. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 16.843[9]

10. 23-Devon Borden, 16.846[8]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.857[15]

12. 6-Ryan Smith, 16.873[7]

13. 83-James McFadden, 16.903[23]

14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.924[3]

15. 27-Daryn Pittman, 16.955[6]

16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.960[25]

17. 9-Kasey Kahne, 16.968[10]

18. 7-Tim Buckwalter, 17.010[24]

19. 5R-Tyler Ross, 17.014[19]

20. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.017[14]

21. 20G-Noah Gass, 17.025[12]

22. 33-Riley Emig, 17.025[16]

23. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 17.038[2]

24. 1W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 17.049[18]

25. 22-Bryn Gohn, 17.498[17]

26. 7S-Robbie Price, 17.498[22]

Qualifying B (2 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks, 16.520[6]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.551[20]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.627[3]

4. 49-Brad Sweet, 16.739[8]

5. 11-Michael Kofoid, 16.756[14]

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 16.778[11]

7. 11T-TJ Stutts, 16.799[7]

8. 5-Spencer Bayston, 16.846[16]

9. 15-Donny Schatz, 16.862[18]

10. 71-Cory Eliason, 16.890[25]

11. 44-Dylan Norris, 16.900[13]

12. 1X-Chad Trout, 16.915[1]

13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.921[4]

14. 21-Brian Brown, 16.965[10]

15. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16.974[21]

16. 11A-Austin Bishop, 17.046[12]

17. 1M-Landon Myers, 17.078[2]

18. 19R-Matt Campbell, 17.112[15]

19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 17.139[23]

20. 39-Chase Dietz, 17.185[19]

21. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 17.218[22]

22. 12-Brent Shearer, 17.258[17]

23. 27S-Alan Krimes, 17.287[24]

24. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 17.293[9]

25. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.360[5]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

5. 83-James McFadden[7]

6. 27-Daryn Pittman[8]

7. 8-Freddie Rahmer[5]

8. 5C-Dylan Cisney[4]

9. 20G-Noah Gass[11]

10. 5R-Tyler Ross[10]

11. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[12]

12. 22-Bryn Gohn[13]

13. 9-Kasey Kahne[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen[1]

3. 13-Justin Peck[3]

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[7]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

6. 6-Ryan Smith[6]

7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[8]

8. 99M-Kyle Moody[10]

9. 23-Devon Borden[5]

10. 7-Tim Buckwalter[9]

11. 1W-Troy Wagaman Jr[12]

12. 33-Riley Emig[11]

13. 7S-Robbie Price[13]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease[2]

3. 11-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

5. 44-Dylan Norris[6]

6. 11T-TJ Stutts[4]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[10]

9. 45-Jeff Halligan[8]

10. 1M-Landon Myers[9]

11. 55K-Robbie Kendall[11]

12. 27S-Alan Krimes[12]

13. 12W-Troy Fraker[13]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]

4. 71-Cory Eliason[5]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

6. 1X-Chad Trout[6]

7. 21-Brian Brown[7]

8. 11A-Austin Bishop[8]

9. 19R-Matt Campbell[9]

10. 39-Chase Dietz[10]

11. 12-Brent Shearer[11]

12. 11K-Kraig Kinser[12]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[5]

2. 5R-Tyler Ross[1]

3. 55K-Robbie Kendall[6]

4. 39-Chase Dietz[4]

5. 1W-Troy Wagaman Jr[7]

6. 11K-Kraig Kinser[12]

7. 12-Brent Shearer[8]

8. 22-Bryn Gohn[9]

9. 12W-Troy Fraker[14]

10. 7-Tim Buckwalter[3]

11. 1M-Landon Myers[2]

12. 27S-Alan Krimes[10]

13. 33-Riley Emig[11]

14. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]

15. 7S-Robbie Price[15]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (6 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[2]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

3. 2-David Gravel[4]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

5. 19-Brent Marks[3]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

7. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

8. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 5C-Dylan Cisney[1]

2. 11T-TJ Stutts[2]

3. 27-Daryn Pittman[3]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[10]

6. 1X-Chad Trout[4]

7. 8-Freddie Rahmer[7]

8. 21-Brian Brown[8]

9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

10. 19R-Matt Campbell[16]

11. 6-Ryan Smith[5]

12. 99M-Kyle Moody[11]

13. 23-Devon Borden[15]

14. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[17]

15. 45-Jeff Halligan[14]

16. 20G-Noah Gass[13]

17. 11A-Austin Bishop[12]

18. 5R-Tyler Ross[18]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

5. 2-David Gravel[3]

6. 49-Brad Sweet[7]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]

8. 15-Donny Schatz[14]

9. 5-Spencer Bayston[12]

10. 13-Justin Peck[11]

11. 11-Michael Kofoid[10]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich[9]

13. 24-Rico Abreu[13]

14. 71-Cory Eliason[16]

15. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[20]

16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[15]

17. 83-James McFadden[17]

18. 1S-Logan Schuchart[24]

19. 8-Freddie Rahmer[26]

20. 44-Dylan Norris[18]

21. 11T-TJ Stutts[22]

22. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[25]

23. 27-Daryn Pittman[23]

24. 5C-Dylan Cisney[21]

25. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[19]

26. 12-Brent Shearer[27]

27. 19-Brent Marks[5]

Lap Leaders: Lance Dewease 1-10

KSE Hard Charger Award: 8-Freddie Rahmer[+7]