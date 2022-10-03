$75,000-to-win National Open Rescheduled for Saturday, October 22 at Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA – October 1, 2022 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Williams Grove Speedway officials have confirmed the Diamond Anniversary 60th Annual Champion Racing Oil National Open is rescheduled for Saturday, October 22.

The one-night-only affair will still offer a $75,000-to-win payout for racers. Originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washed away the first attempt with consistent rain falling all weekend long in Mechanicsburg, PA.

The October 22 date for the National Open would not be possible without support from several other Central Pennsylvania tracks working together in assistance of Williams Grove’s prestigious event. BAPS Motor Speedway has graciously moved their Saturday show to Friday, October 21, while Port Royal Speedway has kindly agreed to cancel their weekend plans.

For fans who already purchased tickets to the Saturday, October 1 event and will not be able to return on Saturday, October 22, refund options are available. Those who received print tickets can mail in to the World of Outlaws office.. For more details emailtickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions.

When the event resumes in three weeks time, all eyes will be on the famed Outlaws vs. Posse rivalry. Travelers such as Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, David Gravel, and more hope to steal the loot from locals like Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, and Freddie Rahmer, among others.

Dewease won a rain-shortened National Open Preliminary on September 30.

The season finale Williams Grove Champion Racing Oil National Open event will pay full points towards the 2022 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track championship and the title will be decided at the conclusion of the 40-lap feature. It will be the final race on the 2022 schedule.

