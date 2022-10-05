Wilson Triumphant at Fremont Speedway for Fourth Time This Season

Inside Line Promotions

FREMONT, Ohio (Oct. 3, 2022) – Greg Wilson earned his fourth feature triumph of the season last Saturday at Fremont Speedway.

The win tied him atop the winner’s list at the track this year and it marked his most victories in a season since 2014.

Wilson guided the Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics and DNC Hydraulics sponsored Seeling Motorsports sprint car to the 12th quickest qualifying time and fourth quickest in his group, which caught the heat race inversion and put him on the pole of his heat race.

“With what we tried with the car we were a little off in qualifying,” he said. “With the way the format is – qualifying against your heat race – it’s important to make the inversion. We definitely weren’t horrible, but we weren’t quite as good as we’ve been. We changed some of that stuff back around as the night went on and we were pretty good after that.

“We had a really good car in the heat race. And Andy (Potter) had the car really good in the feature. We had a long green-flag run to start and I think we got away from them. It got pretty nerve-racking there with quite a few cautions at the end of the race, but we were good enough to hold on.”

Wilson led the distance to win both the heat race and the main event.

“I felt like when we were in traffic before the caution on Lap 23 or Lap 24 we were setting a pretty good pace,” he said. “But you really don’t know when you’re out there leading if the line is changing or if you need to do something different. Luckily I didn’t make too many mistakes and the car was really good.

“We’ve been really good there and we were trying some stuff to be a little bit better. One of the biggest races of the year locally is the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic this weekend. We were trying to get tuned in for that and it turned out to be a fun night.”

Wilson returns to Fremont Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions event.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 1 – Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio – Qualifying: 12; Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

57 races, 4 wins, 9 top fives, 22 top 10s, 34 top 15s, 40 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, for the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

