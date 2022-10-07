Bright the BOSS at Latrobe

LATROBE, Penn. (October 7, 2022) — Alex Bright won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday at Latrobe Speedway. Carmen Perigo, Matt Westfall, Joey Amantea, and Issac Chapple rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Latrobe Speedway

Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Friday, October 7, 2022

Feature:

1. 20-Alex Bright

2. 21-Carmen Perigo

3. 33m- Matt Westfall

4. 88-Joey Amantea

5. 52-Issac Chapple

6. 24L-Lee Underwood

7. 21-Dallas Hewitt

8. 49-Brian Ruhlman

9. 5V-Jesse Vermillion

10. 001-Greg Mitchell

11. 41-Ricky Lewis

12. 21X-Craig Perigo

13. 5-Jeremy Weaver

14. 53-Steve Little

15. 49C-Zack Morrow

16. 73-Blake Mermillion

17. 002-Grrett Mitchell

18. 1-Rick Holley

19. 77-Brandon Spithaler

20. 1R-Gale Ruth