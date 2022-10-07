Bright the BOSS at Latrobe

LATROBE, Penn. (October 7, 2022) — Alex Bright won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday at Latrobe Speedway. Carmen Perigo, Matt Westfall, Joey Amantea, and Issac Chapple rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Latrobe Speedway
Latrobe, Pennsylvania
Friday, October 7, 2022
Feature:
1. 20-Alex Bright
2. 21-Carmen Perigo
3. 33m- Matt Westfall
4. 88-Joey Amantea
5. 52-Issac Chapple
6. 24L-Lee Underwood
7. 21-Dallas Hewitt
8. 49-Brian Ruhlman
9. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
10. 001-Greg Mitchell
11. 41-Ricky Lewis
12. 21X-Craig Perigo
13. 5-Jeremy Weaver
14. 53-Steve Little
15. 49C-Zack Morrow
16. 73-Blake Mermillion
17. 002-Grrett Mitchell
18. 1-Rick Holley
19. 77-Brandon Spithaler
20. 1R-Gale Ruth