Santos Wins the Tony Elliott Classic

ANDERSON, Ind. (October 6, 2022) — Bobby Santos III won the Tony Elliott Classic for the 500 Sprint Car Tour Thursday night at Anderson Speedway. Santos took the lead from Chris Neuenschwander and held off Kyle O’Gara over the final 20 laps for the victory. O’Gara, Emerson Axsom, Kody Swanson, and Tyler Roahrig rounded out the top five.

Dameron Taylor won the USSA Kenyon Midget Feature.

500 Sprint Tour

Feature (100 Laps):

1. 22-Bobby Santos III

2. 67-Kyle O’Gara

3. 47-Emerson Axsom

4. 44-Kody Swanson

5. 56-Tyler Roahrig

6. 55-Taylor Ferns

7. 1-Dakoda Armstrong

8. 7C-Caleb Armstrong

9. 18-Travis Welpott

10. 2-Nathan Byrd

11. 31-Derek Bischak

12. 14F-Doug Fitzwater

13. 80-Billy Wease

14. 10-Chris Neuenschwander

15. 64. Jacob McElfresh

16. 53-Justin Harper

17. 99-Issac Chapple

18. 51-Scott Hampton

19. 17-Kyle Robbins

20. 74-Tony Main

21. 28-Jeff Bloom

22. 4-Cory Butler

23. 11-Tom Patterson

24. 21-Larry Klingseed

USSA Kenyon Midget Series

Feature (30 Laps):

1. 8-Dameron Taylor

2. 3-Kyle Ford

3. 84-Ryan Huggler

4. 10-Logan Huggler

5. 01-Isaac Johnson

6. 26-Clayton Gaines

7. 99-Marcel Berndt

8. 8T-Tanner Tecco

9. 88-Taylor Tecco

10. 23-Eric Webber

11. 37-Logan Prickett

12. 75-Jackson Macenko

13. 11-Jalen Cox