Santos Wins the Tony Elliott Classic

ANDERSON, Ind. (October 6, 2022) — Bobby Santos III won the Tony Elliott Classic for the 500 Sprint Car Tour Thursday night at Anderson Speedway. Santos took the lead from Chris Neuenschwander and held off Kyle O’Gara over the final 20 laps for the victory. O’Gara, Emerson Axsom, Kody Swanson, and Tyler Roahrig rounded out the top five.
Dameron Taylor won the USSA Kenyon Midget Feature.
500 Sprint Tour
Feature (100 Laps):
1. 22-Bobby Santos III
2. 67-Kyle O’Gara
3. 47-Emerson Axsom
4. 44-Kody Swanson
5. 56-Tyler Roahrig
6. 55-Taylor Ferns
7. 1-Dakoda Armstrong
8. 7C-Caleb Armstrong
9. 18-Travis Welpott
10. 2-Nathan Byrd
11. 31-Derek Bischak
12. 14F-Doug Fitzwater
13. 80-Billy Wease
14. 10-Chris Neuenschwander
15. 64. Jacob McElfresh
16. 53-Justin Harper
17. 99-Issac Chapple
18. 51-Scott Hampton
19. 17-Kyle Robbins
20. 74-Tony Main
21. 28-Jeff Bloom
22. 4-Cory Butler
23. 11-Tom Patterson
24. 21-Larry Klingseed
USSA Kenyon Midget Series
Feature (30 Laps):
1. 8-Dameron Taylor
2. 3-Kyle Ford
3. 84-Ryan Huggler
4. 10-Logan Huggler
5. 01-Isaac Johnson
6. 26-Clayton Gaines
7. 99-Marcel Berndt
8. 8T-Tanner Tecco
9. 88-Taylor Tecco
10. 23-Eric Webber
11. 37-Logan Prickett
12. 75-Jackson Macenko
13. 11-Jalen Cox