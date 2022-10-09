Bright Sweeps BOSS Weekend; Chapple Wins Point Title

IMPERIAL, Penn. (October 8, 2022) — Alex Bright picked up his second feature victory of the weekend with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. Brian Ruhlman, Issac Chapple, Chad Ruhlman, and Carmen Perigo rounded out the top five.

With his third place finish Chapple secured the 2022 BOSS point championship.

Brandon Matus won the winged 410 sprint car main event over Dan Kuriger, Carl Bowser, Brent Matus, and Wayne McPeek.

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway

Imperial, Pennsylvania

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 20-Alex Bright

2. 49-Brian Ruhlman

3. 52-Issac Chapple

4. 49C-Chad Ruhlman

5. 21P-Carmen Perigo

6. 21L-Andre Layfield

7. 21H-Dallas Hewitt

8. 33M-Matt Westfall

9. 41-Ricky Lewis

10. 24L-Lee Underwood

11. 5-Jeremy Weaver

12. 88J-Joey Amantea

13. 5V-Jesse Vermillion

14. 001-Greg Mitchell

15. 77-Brandon Spithaler

16. 53-Steve Little

17. 73-Blake Vermillion

18. 002-Garrett Mitchell

19. 29-Brandon Shughart

20. 4J-John Mollick

DNS: 1-Ricky Holey

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 13-Brandon Matus

2. 08-Dan Kuriger

3. 11-Carl Bowser

4. 33-Brent Matus

5. 1MC-Wayne McPeek

6. 58-Kyle Colwell

7. 22R-Ryan Fredericks

8. 55* Matt Sherlock

9. 00-Anthony Gaskins

10. 22-Brandon Spithaler

11. 76-Dave Jones

12. 1-Brandon Fredericks

13. 5-Jeremy Weaver

14. H20-Michael Miller