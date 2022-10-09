Bright Sweeps BOSS Weekend; Chapple Wins Point Title

IMPERIAL, Penn. (October 8, 2022) — Alex Bright picked up his second feature victory of the weekend with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. Brian Ruhlman, Issac Chapple, Chad Ruhlman, and Carmen Perigo rounded out the top five.
With his third place finish Chapple secured the 2022 BOSS point championship.
Brandon Matus won the winged 410 sprint car main event over Dan Kuriger, Carl Bowser, Brent Matus, and Wayne McPeek.
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
Imperial, Pennsylvania
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Feature:
1. 20-Alex Bright
2. 49-Brian Ruhlman
3. 52-Issac Chapple
4. 49C-Chad Ruhlman
5. 21P-Carmen Perigo
6. 21L-Andre Layfield
7. 21H-Dallas Hewitt
8. 33M-Matt Westfall
9. 41-Ricky Lewis
10. 24L-Lee Underwood
11. 5-Jeremy Weaver
12. 88J-Joey Amantea
13. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
14. 001-Greg Mitchell
15. 77-Brandon Spithaler
16. 53-Steve Little
17. 73-Blake Vermillion
18. 002-Garrett Mitchell
19. 29-Brandon Shughart
20. 4J-John Mollick
DNS: 1-Ricky Holey
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 13-Brandon Matus
2. 08-Dan Kuriger
3. 11-Carl Bowser
4. 33-Brent Matus
5. 1MC-Wayne McPeek
6. 58-Kyle Colwell
7. 22R-Ryan Fredericks
8. 55* Matt Sherlock
9. 00-Anthony Gaskins
10. 22-Brandon Spithaler
11. 76-Dave Jones
12. 1-Brandon Fredericks
13. 5-Jeremy Weaver
14. H20-Michael Miller