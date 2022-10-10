SAGE BORDENAVE RETURNS TO PETALUMA SPEEDWAY VICTORY LANE WITH WMR

By Steven Blakesley

Petaluma, Calif. (October 9, 2022) – Sage Bordenave of French Camp won his third career Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction feature on Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway.

Terry Nichols and Bordenave split the six lap heat races then shared the front row for the 20-lap feature. Bordenave drove around the outside of Nichols into turn one for the lead. Brentwood’s Blake Bower challenged Nichols for second while his teammate Bryant Bell of Oakley battled with Santa Rosa’s Zack Albers in Cameron Beard’s No. 42.

Bower and Bell both drove past Nichols and tried to track down Bordenave. Nichols unfortunately stopped on lap nine with a mechanical issue on the front stretch. Bell also suffered an issue that prevented him from continuing.

Jason Sanders spun into the infield for a caution flag, setting up a five-lap run to the finish. Bordenave held station over challenges from Bower until Bower bicycled in turn one and fell to third. Bower then stopped in turn four for a caution on lap 18.

Bordenave led the final two laps to top Albers, Lodi’s Nate Wait, Isaiah Vasquez, and Cody Jessop in David Prickett’s No. 22q.

Western Midget Racing returns to Ventura Raceway on Saturday October 15!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

October 9, 2022 – Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.) Results

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 7a Terry Nichols; Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 11 Sage Bordenave

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 11 Sage Bordenave, 2. 42 Zack Albers, 3. 20w Nate Wait, 4. 35x Isaiah Vasquez, 5. 22q Cody Jessop, 6. 20 Kyle Hawse, 7. 9 Blake Bower, 8. 35 Jason Sanders, 9. 09 Bryant Bell, 10. 7a Terry Nichols, 11. 3 Sparky Howard DNS: 4 David Lindt III