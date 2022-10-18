Clark wins OCRS season finale, Edwards crowned 2022 champion

John Rittenoure

MEEKER, Okla. (October 15, 2022) – A new champion and a repeat winner emerged from the final night of AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car competition Saturday at Red Dirt Raceway.

Kyle Clark picked up his 5th OCRS career victory and 2nd of the season in the season final run as part of the 7th annual Pat Suchy Classic and Salute to Fairgrounds Speedway.

Blake Edwards regained the series points lead just in time to be crowned the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA 2022 champion. Terry Easum climbed from third to second in the final points dropping Rees Moran, who was the points leader coming into the season finale, to third.

Edwards captured the points lead in March at Creek County Speedway and held it all season until losing it to Moran just a week ago at Caney Valley Speedway. Saturday Edwards finished 8th in the main event to move back into the points lead. Easum was 7th while Moran blew an engine in hot laps and did not run the show. Afterwards Moran spent the night helping the Edwards crew in the pits.

Meanwhile Clark led the final 15 laps of the 33 lap feature, run in honor of the late Pat Suchy. Clark took the lead from early leader Grady Mercer on lap 19. Fred Mattox passed Mercer for second and his best finish of the season leaving Mercer with third. Johnny Kent and Whit Gastineau rounded out the top five.

Dillion Laden and Brandon Jennings captured B-Main wins.

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, Oklahoma

October 15, 2022

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A-Main (33 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 3. 42-Grady Mercer[2]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[9]; 5. 2-Whit Gastineau[8]; 6. 83-Jett Hays[3]; 7. 88-Terry Easum[12]; 8. 17E-Blake Edwards[10]; 9. 18-Dillon Laden[15]; 10. 5$-Danny Smith[17]; 11. 21-Brandon Jennings[16]; 12. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[7]; 13. 88R-Ryder Laplante[19]; 14. 31-Casey Wills[18]; 15. 03-Joe Wood Jr[14]; 16. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[20]; 17. 6-Cameron Hagin[13]; 18. 17A-Jeremy Allen[11]; 19. 78-Tanner Conn[4]; 20. 51-Ryan Dean[6]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 18-Dillon Laden[1]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[8]; 3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[3]; 4. 50-Cody Whitworth[4]; 5. 19-Justin Fisk[5]; 6. 69-Greg York[6]; 7. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]; 8. 30X-Larry Bratti[7]; 9. 51T-Kevin Turner[9]; 10. 22M-Rees Moran[11]; 11. 25-Kyle Admire[10]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 21-Brandon Jennings[1]; 2. 31-Casey Wills[2]; 3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[5]; 4. 22C-Brett Wilson[3]; 5. P78-Perry Pickard[11]; 6. 29B-Duane Baker[8]; 7. 9-Kevin Foreman[9]; 8. 8R-Ryker Pace[4]; 9. 20-Shawn Wicker[7]; 10. 22T-Frank Taft[6]; 11. 38-James Fabian[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 2. 51-Ryan Dean[4]; 3. 18-Dillon Laden[3]; 4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[5]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[6]; 6. 22T-Frank Taft[1]; 7. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[7]; 8. 5$-Danny Smith[8]; 9. 9-Kevin Foreman[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Tanner Conn[4]; 2. 17E-Blake Edwards[2]; 3. 21-Brandon Jennings[3]; 4. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[8]; 5. 22C-Brett Wilson[1]; 6. 50-Cody Whitworth[6]; 7. 69-Greg York[7]; 8. 51T-Kevin Turner[5]; 9. 25-Kyle Admire[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Grady Mercer[2]; 2. 83-Jett Hays[5]; 3. 88-Terry Easum[4]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[7]; 5. 6-Cameron Hagin[8]; 6. 19-Justin Fisk[3]; 7. 30X-Larry Bratti[6]; 8. P78-Perry Pickard[1]; 9. 38-James Fabian[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]; 2. 17A-Jeremy Allen[2]; 3. 2-Whit Gastineau[6]; 4. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 5. 03-Joe Wood Jr[8]; 6. 8R-Ryker Pace[5]; 7. 20-Shawn Wicker[4]; 8. 29B-Duane Baker[7]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[9]

Lap Leaders: Grady Mercer 1-18, Kyle Clark 19-33.

Margin of victory: 0.524 seconds.

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Danny Smith +7.

Final Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 2061; 2. Terry Easum; 3. Rees Moran 2000; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 1723; 5. Whit Gastineau 1457; 6. Elizabeth Phillips 1453; 7. Johnny Kent 1408; 8. Joe Bob Lee 1279; 9. Fred Mattox 1254; 10. Danny Smith 1252.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway); 5/28 – Alex Sewell (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 6/24 – Tanner Conn (Red Dirt Raceway); 6/25 – Kyle Clark (Tri-State Speedway); 7/9 – Steven Shebester (Lawton Speedway); 7/22 – Whit Gastineau (Lake Ozark Speedway); 7/23 – Rees Moran (Lake Ozark Speedway); 9/23 – Terry Easum (Thunderbird Speedway); 9/24 – Whit Gastineau (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 10/1 – Hank Davis (Creek County Speedway); 10/7 – Brandon Anderson (Caney Valley Speedway); 10/8 – Rees Moran (Caney Valley Speedway); 10/15 – Kyle Clark (Red Dirt Raceway).

